Sheriff, state's attorney discuss body cameras with Charles commissioners

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) and county State’s Attorney Anthony B. “Tony” Covington (D) joined the county commissioners’ Tuesday meeting to discuss the use of body-worn cameras for patrol officers, including the financial impact of the program and the benefits to the community and law enforcement.
The program is estimated to cost the sheriff’s office $1,674,781 and the state’s attorney’s office $588,000, for a total of $2,262,781.
Body-worn cameras are expected to cost the sheriff’s office $1,370 per unit, while 215 cameras and vehicle integration equipment will be installed for the agency.
The program is also expected to create four new jobs each for the sheriff’s office and state’s attorney’s office. The sheriff’s office is estimating hiring two new information technology personnel and two new records technicians, while the state’s attorney’s office has yet to determine the positions.
“Body-worn cameras are a national conversation,” Berry said. “The citizens in our community are asking to bring that technology forth in our agency, obviously you must have good policy by the agencies, hardware, software and an accurate funding source.”
County attorney Wes Adams said the significant expense has been distilled from information from other law enforcement agencies that have implemented body-worn cameras, such as Baltimore County.
Adams said some challenges include the amount of storage needed for camera footage, plus the amount of time during an incident of which the camera is actually turned on.
Covington agreed, stating that for raw footage, discovery issues and legal issues all would have to be handled by his office, as privacy issues have been handled in the past with the La Plata Police Department, who already use body-worn cameras. Covington said the process would need to be monitored closely to see what evidence could and could not be used, some in violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
“I fully support body-worn cameras,” Covington said. “As a prosecutor, you can never have too much information, more information brings you closer to justice. We have to keep in mind all these legal requirements we have to deal with and remember privacy issues are important.”
Covington also brought up the issue of getting information from the body-worn cameras in a timely manner, as previous cases have been compromised or dismissed due to the inability to access footage in a timely manner.
“There are liability issues for both the state’s attorney and sheriff’s offices,” Covington said. “We have to have resources to process everything in a timely fashion and in addition, not putting innocent bystanders’ information out there.”
Berry said he does not plan on withholding any information from cameras from Covington’s office, giving him everything through the discovery process and work through defense attorney offices to redact images, faces and names of those not involved in the criminal process.
“We do not now how much data we are going to have,” Berry said. “If the General Assembly says cameras will be on from the beginning to the end of an incident, that will drive back end and front end costs. We’ll try to give a framework not knowing what the General Assembly is going to say.”
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) said a lot of citizens are asking for criminal justice reform and if the community wants cameras, he believes they should fund them.
“I don’t think there is anyone on this call who is against it,” Bowling said. “It’s important to understand that this camera issue will not just protect the community and officers, I think the Fraternal Order of Police will be behind it too.”
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said she has done research on body-worn cameras and that different jurisdictions have different policies in regards to the footage. Stewart said in some jurisdictions, officers can say whether or not they want the film released, while other officers do not have a choice, an issue that would need to be addressed prior to implementation.
“I would suggest the majority of community wants cameras, but before we spend millions, we need policies in place to protect the community,” Stewart said.
