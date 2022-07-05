Charles County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating robbers that damaged a home in Waldorf and stole several items.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office posted the appeal on its Facebook page on June 29.

According to the notice, deputies were called to a home in the 10900 block of Sam’s Place in Waldorf for the report of a burglary.

When deputies arrived, they met the homeowner who had returned home to find that his residence had allegedly been broken into and left severe damage to the residence.

“Walls, furniture, cabinets, fixtures and personal items were destroyed and covered in paint,” the release stated.

Deputies also noted that two video games systems were allegedly stolen from the property. According to the release, the alleged damage from the vandalism and stolen items was $30,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call officer M. Thomson at 301-609-3282, ext. 0698.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may do so by contacting Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by the P3Intel mobile app.

