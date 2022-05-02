Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of drug-related incidents at area schools, according to a pair of press releases recently sent from the sheriff’s office.
It started on April 27 at Westlake High School, when an administrator at the school was informed of an alleged drug transaction involving a student.
Further investigation showed the unidentified student was was in possession of nine individually packaged baggies of suspected marijuana. The suspected drugs were recovered by a school resource officer.
The case has been forwarded to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Douglas at 301-932-2222.
On the afternoon of April 28, a Milton Somers Middle School student found a bag containing a suspicious substance that allegedly tested positive for morphine. The student reported the findings to a teacher who notified a school resource officer.
Anyone with information in this case should contact PFC Duley at 301-932-2222.
Anyone with information into either case who would like to remain anonymous can do so by contacting the Charles County Public Schools Confidential tip line at 301-302-8305. Tipsters can also contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.