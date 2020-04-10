Sheriff's office adopts therapy dog for new initiative

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office adopted recently a therapy dog for a new initiative: the Comfort K9 Program.
Sheriff Troy D. Berry announced the implementation of the initiative aimed at helping victims of crime in Charles County in a recent press release. The program has been in the planning phase for several months, according to the sheriff’s office, and is aimed at providing emotional support to victims of crime, particularly children. The Comfort K9, a golden retriever, will work directly with a detective assigned to the Special Victims Unit in the Criminal Investigations Division.
Detective Sgt. Kristen Clark, who supervises the SVU, developed the concept for the CCSO’s Comfort K9 Program after researching the work of therapy dogs with other police departments around the country, according to the press release. Research has proven that therapy dogs help with increased disclosure rates in children during the forensic interview process from 34% to over 80%, the press release stated.
“Our Comfort K9 will assist detectives who are conducting forensic interviews with children or other victims of crime who may need emotional support,” Clark said in the release. “This canine can also provide comfort for victims who are testifying in court cases.”
Liberty is a 10-month-old female golden retriever who received her training at Applejack K9 Academy, home of the Elite Registry of Working Dogs, in Charlotte Hall. She will continue to work with her trainers as she begins her role with the CCSO and transitions to working with her handler, Detective Nina Garner, who serves in the SVU.
“We are grateful to the staff at Applejack for the top notch training they have provided Liberty in preparing her for the important work she will do in our community,” Garner said in the release.
“Victims of violent crimes have experienced significant trauma, and we are committed to helping them through the criminal justice process,” Lt. Andrew Schwab, commander of persons crimes, said in the release. “The Comfort K9 Program will be a vital part of that process, especially for adolescent victims.”
“We are looking forward to working with our new therapy dog partner,” Berry said in the release. “She will undoubtedly be a positive addition to the CCSO family and will provide an invaluable service.”