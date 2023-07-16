On Aug. 29, 1979, the Belk family was rocked by the news that Vickie Lynn Belk, 28, of Alexandria, Va., had been found dead just off Metropolitan Church Road in Bryans Road.
Last week — nearly 44 years after her death — the family was granted some semblance of closure as the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest had been made in the case during a press conference on July 13.
“Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Belk family were unwavering to their pursuit of justice,” Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said when he announced that Andre Taylor, 62, of Washington, D.C., had been charged in connection with Belk’s murder.
Taylor was indicted on June 16 by a grand jury in Charles County on three felony counts of first-degree murder and second-degree rape. An arrest warrant for Taylor was issued that day and served on June 27.
Taylor is being held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center.
Detective Sgt. John Elliot, criminal investigations division provided a timeline of events in the case during Thursday’s press conference.
According to investigators, Belk was abducted from Washington, D.C., where she worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Aug. 28, 1979.
Belk was reported missing to the Prince George’s County Police Department the same day.
On Aug. 29, 1979, a passing teenager found Belk’s body about 20 feet off the roadway.
Belk’s body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where her death was ruled a homicide caused by a gunshot to the head.
Investigators also found evidence that Belk had been sexually assaulted.
While the case went cold shortly afterward, forensic scientists continued to test Belk’s clothing with newer DNA testing technologies over the years with the hopes of find the perpetrator.
In early 2022, Belk’s clothing was submitted again and a DNA profile was able to be developed and entered in the national DNA database.
On Nov. 1, 2022, Deputy Directer Noelle Gehrman, deputy director of the forensic sciences section, was notified of an alleged match between the DNA evidence on Belk’s clothing and a profile for Taylor.
Gehrman told Southern Maryland News that advances in DNA technology could help solve more cold cases in the future.
“DNA technology is going to have a huge impact on our own cases whether its genetic genealogy or the use of the MBAC [Microbiome Analysis Center], I certainly think we’re going to start solving more cold cases,” Gehrman said.
Police say that Taylor’s DNA was in the database after arrests for several violent crimes in Washington, D.C., in the 1980s.
From there, police found that an address for Taylor on previous arrest records allegedly tied him to an address about 4 miles from where Belk’s body was found.
Police said on Thursday that another address listed for Taylor in arrests records was in close proximity to where the alleged abduction took place.
The news of the arrest was a relief to the Belk family, many of whom were present at Thursday’s press conference. Some family members shared their memories of her.
“One of the lasting memories was me being baptized and she and I going to our paster and seeking council to make sure I understood the significance of that,” Lamont Belk, Vickie’s son, said.
Lamont Belk was only 8 years old when his mother died.
“She was a big sister. She gave me cover,” Judy Belk, chief executive officer of the California Wellness Foundation and Vicky’s sister, said.
The California Wellness Foundation is an organization with the goal to “protect and improve” the health and wellness of the people in the state of California by increasing access to healthcare, education and promoting healthy and safe neighborhoods.
Judy Belk also recounted a story in which Vicky held her hand as they participated in an effort to integrate Minnie Howard Elementary School in Alexandria, Va., in early 1960, just 6 years after the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case in the Supreme Court.
“All I can say is this is my big sister, my partner. We grew up together,” Judy Belk said.
When asked by Southern Maryland News what the announcement of the arrest meant, Judy Belk stated she was still processing it and added, “Each of us in the family have dealt with this trauma in their own way.”
Judy Belk has used her sister’s story to advocate for stricter gun laws to hopefully prevent a tragedy such as what happened to her family from happening again.
The Belk family also maintains the Vickie Belk Scholarship Foundation, which has provided scholarships for about 100 young people in Alexandria, Va.
