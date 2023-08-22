The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced a new team to oversee operations at the local jail on Tuesday.
Deputy Director Ryan Ross has been promoted to director of the Charles County Detention Center, while Capt. Gerald Duffield was appointed deputy director to fill the vacancy left by Ross’s promotion.
“I have the utmost confidence in their abilities to manage all aspects of corrections, and I’m proud of their success and continued commitment to the Detention Center,” Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said in the release.
Ross was promoted after Brandon Foster, who was the jail's director, retired on July 28.
The promotion was a continued rise for Ross, who started in the detention center in 2003 as a line staff correctional officer and became deputy director in 2021 before his promotion to director.
“Providing the best service possible to the Charles County community is paramount,” Ross said. “We are an instrumental resource that can provide the foundation for deep-rooted personal growth.”
Ross added that he believed the mission of modern day corrections is to “stand as a beacon of positive influence.”
Ross is a graduate of the National Jail Leadership Academy and has experience in facility operations, resident program planning and implementation and leadership.
He also serves as chairman of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Corrections Chief’s Committee, president of the Maryland Correctional Administrators Association and is also a member of the American Jail Association.
Duffield has a similar length of service, joining the detention center in 1994 as a floor officer and served in transportation and intake.
Through his career Duffield served in numerous capacities in the detention center such as the commander of inmate services and the commander of central processing in the facility.
“I have really enjoyed my time as a correctional officer,” Duffield said. “I truly enjoy working with my fellow officers and watching them grow in their careers and it has also offered me a unique opportunity to serve my community and have a positive impact on the lives of incarcerated people who seek change."