An Accokeek man is in custody after an alleged road rage incident turned into a chase that totaled a Charles County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Sept. 7.

Keith Dewayne Nickens Jr., 20, of Accokeek was charged with felony first-degree assault and two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and obstruction and hindering a police officer.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews