An Accokeek man is in custody after an alleged road rage incident turned into a chase that totaled a Charles County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Sept. 7.
Keith Dewayne Nickens Jr., 20, of Accokeek was charged with felony first-degree assault and two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and obstruction and hindering a police officer.
According to a release from the Charles sheriff’s office, officers responded to a shopping center in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf for reports of a possible road rage incident.
Documents state that officers were advised that the suspect, later identified as Nickens, had struck a woman with a gun.
When officers arrived, they found Nickens and an unidentified woman later identified as his ex-girlfriend yelling at each other.
Police say Nickens refused commands and threw what would later be identified as a pellet gun into his 2020 Dodge Durango and fled the scene, striking a sheriff’s office cruiser head-on and totaling both vehicles.
Nickens allegedly ran back to the woman and grabbed her before officers deployed a taser to bring him into custody.
A preliminary investigation stated that Nicekns drove to the woman’s place of employment to confront her about cheating allegations. During the argument it’s alleged that Nickens left the establishment and shot out a window on her vehicle using the pellet gun.
When the woman tried to leave, Nickens is accused of chasing her to the back of the shopping center and blocking her in before firing more pellets into her car.
Documents state that Nickens then flung open the woman’s door and punched and kicked her several times before officers arrived.
The woman was treated on the scene for injuries including swelling to her face and multiple lacerations.
According to the release from the sheriff’s office, the officer involved in the crash was transported to a nearby hospital for a leg injury and was released some time later.
Nickens was ordered held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in Charles County District Court on Oct. 7.