School resource officers with Charles County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a pair of assaults that took place on May 3, according to two releases from the sheriff’s office.
The first took place at North Point High School after a school administrator was notified by a teacher of a verbal disagreement between classmates.
The unidentified student was taken to an administrator’s office when two other students allegedly tried to force their way into the office to assault the student. A second administrator intervened and allegedly was struck while trying to diffuse the situation.
Additional school staff and the school resource officer came to the aid of the administrators to remove the combative students from the office.
The students that attempted to break into the office were both served with juvenile offense reports for assault and disruption of school activities and released to their parents. Officer Tyner is investigating.
Bus assault under investigation
In a separate incident, a sheriff’s office school resource officer is investigating an assault that occurred after dismissal on May 3 on a bus transporting students from Milton Somers Middle School.
According to the release, a seventh-grade male placed a sixth-grade male into a chokehold causing the student to have issues breathing.
The alleged assault was reported to school administrators who notified the school resource officer the following morning.
An investigation is underway and the officer has consulted with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for any potential charges.
Anyone with information into this case is asked to call Officer Duley at 301-932-2222.