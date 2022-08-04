The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged stabbing that left one man seriously injured on Thursday morning.
Sheriff’s officers were called at around 5:30 a.m. to the 15000 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville for reports of the assault.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the homeowner was stabbed multiple times by the suspect, who fled the scene in a car shortly afterwards.
According to a spokesperson with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Officers are exploring leads into the alleged stabbing, including the possibility of a targeted attack.
The investigation is ongoing.
Reward offered in reckless endangerment case
Sheriff’s officers are also offering a reward into information into a reckless endangerment case that took place on Jackson Court in Waldorf on Aug. 2.
According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the reports of gunshots at around 9:30 a.m.
According to the release, several citizens reported seeing people running from the area.
Officers allegedly recovered shell casings in the area of Jackson Court and Brightwell Court, and homes on Jackson Court and Knolewater court were reportedly struck by rounds.
No injuries were reported.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Gregory at 301-609-6507.
Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
