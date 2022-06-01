Charles County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a threat of mass violence that targeted the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center on Wednesday.

According to a press release by the sheriff’s office, administrators were notified after students had been dismissed for the day.

A student alerted their parent that another student had allegedly made a threat of violence against the facility.

The parent informed school administrators who then contacted the school resource officer, who initiated an investigation.

According to the release, the SRO spoke to the parents of the student that allegedly made the threat and responded to the student’s home.

Out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff’s office has posted extra patrols at the educational center.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Officer Virts at 301-932-2222.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Charles County Public Schools confidential tip line at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.

