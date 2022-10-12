Charles County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified one of the alleged shooters involved in a shootout in Waldorf on March 6.
Marquis Malik Springs, 20, of Waldorf was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with felony first-degree assault and 11 misdemeanors for second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property and weapons charges.
Springs is accused of being a participant in a shootout in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf.
According to the Charles sheriff’s office, two groups of individuals were shooting at each other in the parking lot of the apartment complex when a stray bullet entered an apartment and struck a man in the lower body.
The man, who was not involved in the shootout, was transported to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
Police say they identified Springs as one of the shooters and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
On Oct. 7, officers observed Springs near Gallery Place. He allegedly ran from officers but was later apprehended in the area of St. Charles Parkway.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Springs was in possession of a fully automatic firearm with a 30-round magazine.
Springs was ordered held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.
The investigation in this case is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may do so by contacting Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or on the P3Intel mobile app.