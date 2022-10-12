Charles County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified one of the alleged shooters involved in a shootout in Waldorf on March 6.

Marquis Malik Springs, 20, of Waldorf was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with felony first-degree assault and 11 misdemeanors for second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property and weapons charges.

