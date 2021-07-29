Charles County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a second suspect in the alleged attempted robbery of a diner in La Plata.
Sheriff’s office officials released photos of a second individual they believe was involved in the attempted hold up of Marie’s Diner in La Plata on July 4.
Officials are looking for a male between 35-40 years old and between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches in height.
Charging documents said that Jose Nery Garcia Guevara, 35, of Waldorf and the second suspect entered the kitchen of the restaurant through the back door and confronted Jose Gomez Orellano.
A fight allegedly broke out between the three men, and Orellano was struck in the neck with an unknown object, sustaining a superficial wound to his neck.
Another employee followed the Toyota Echo the men allegedly drove off in and tracked it to a Target in La Plata.
Guevara, who was the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and charged with robbery, first-degree assault as well as other charges.
Charging documents said that the second suspect exited the vehicle in the La Tolteca area of La Plata.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, or submit a tip online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com
DARRYL KINSEY JR.