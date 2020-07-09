Sheriff's office provides update on new policing initiatives

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has announced progress on new policing strategies and initiatives, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) outlined several initiatives on June 12 that he planned to implement immediately to improve trust between county residents and the sheriff’s office. Updates on the initiatives were provided by the sheriff’s office on June 26.
The first request was for the Charles County Board of Commissioners to immediately allocate $1.5 million of funding for the sheriff’s body-worn camera program. Berry met with commissioners on June 17, where it was indicated the funding for the program was not available, possibly due to budgetary constraints caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Berry plans to continue to work toward the program through grants and other state and federal funding options.
Additional support and funding was requested from commissioners to continue to enhance the de-escalation, conflict resolutions and use of force training for officers. This also ensured the sheriff’s office continues prohibiting neck restraints and head strikes during normal arrest incidents.
After speaking with commissioners, the sheriff’s office was assured funding for the most up-to-date training related to de-escalation, conflict resolution and use of force would be available. Every officer was scheduled for a mandatory refresher course on arrest techniques beginning June 1.
On June 15, the commander of the Office of Professional Responsibility began a comprehensive internal review of the sheriff’s office use of force policies. The commander’s job is to ensure the policies are consistent with legally recommended guidelines, and will also include training, reporting and investigations into each use of force incident.
A request was made to immediately appoint members to vacant positions on the existing Board of Public Safety. This board provides review and oversight of the sheriff’s office, state’s attorney’s office and courts.
On June 17, Berry suggested to commissioners the re-instating of the Charles County Board of Public Safety as soon as possible. The board is made up of mostly county citizens and would provide oversight of the entire criminal justice system in the county. After discussion, commissioners deferred the need for oversight to the state of Maryland General Assembly for the 2021 legislative process.
The next request was to establish an advisory council for the police and community relations comprised of county youth. The sheriff’s office is currently working with community leaders to determine the best ways to proceed in developing and selecting representatives to serve on the council and is committed to ensuring a diverse group with fresh perspectives and insight.
Commissioners were requested to allocate necessary funding to enhance pretrial services and supervision for arrested persons in the county. Recently, the Maryland Department of Parole and Probation notified the courts that they would no longer provide pretrial services in Charles County.
The sheriff’s office has developed a framework for a process ensuring individuals charged with a crime continue to be provided critical services while awaiting trial. The agency said it is committed to working with the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and partnering with the county and courts to ensure pretrial services remain available. The services are deemed crucial in providing an alternative to incarceration for those awaiting trial.
On June 19, Berry met with St. Mary’s County Sheriff Timothy Cameron and Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans for the Southern Maryland Sheriff’s Public Safety Summit to discuss training protocols within the three agencies. The goal was to ensure that the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy is teaching the best practices to all staff members.
During the summit, the sheriffs decided to enhance training for use of force, de-escalation, cultural diversity, bias-based profiling and other topics. Each agency discussed policies related to use of force, complaint processes and the duty to intervene, among other issues.
Berry said in the release that updating the community and keeping dialogue open regarding the initiatives is important to him. He said he wants community members to know he welcomes any oversight of the sheriff’s office.
“I believe only good can come from having body-worn cameras and I am committed to holding officers accountable for misconduct,” Berry said. “I have always been a proponent of providing excellence in police services, and I am an advocate for positive change as a leader who not only cares about the men and women of our agency, but of each and every person here in our Charles County community.”
