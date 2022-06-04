Charles County sheriff’s deputies recovered multiple replica firearms and knives from local schools on June 1, according to press releases from the sheriff’s office.

At around 9:30 a.m., a staff member at La Plata High School reported to a school resource officer that a student was possibly in possession of a firearm.

The student was located and in a classroom and the school resource officer allegedly recovered a replica handgun that was later identified as a pellet gun.

The student was charged on a Juvenile Offense Report for possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds and disturbing school operations and released to a parent.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Burger at 301-932-2222.

Second pellet gun recovered

At around 1:40 p.m., a student at St. Charles High School reported to school administrators that another student was allegedly in possession of a handgun.

The student with the alleged firearm was located and a pellet gun was recovered from the student’s backpack.

The student was charged on a Juvenile Offense Report for possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds and released to a parent.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Hillman at 301-932-2222.

The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office was contacted for both alleged incidents.

Tipsters that wish to remain anonymous can contact the Charles County Public Schools confidential tip line at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Box cutter at elementary school

At 1:50 p.m., a student at Mary H. Matula Elementary School reported to a teacher that they allegedly saw another student with a box cutter. 

According to the release, the teacher and a school resource officer recovered a box cutter and spoke to the student. 

Through speaking with the student, it was revealed that a second student was allegedly in possession of a knife, which was recovered.

The parents of both students were contacted and the matter is being handled internally by school administrators. 

