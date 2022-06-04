Charles County sheriff’s deputies recovered multiple replica firearms and knives from local schools on June 1, according to press releases from the sheriff’s office.
At around 9:30 a.m., a staff member at La Plata High School reported to a school resource officer that a student was possibly in possession of a firearm.
The student was located and in a classroom and the school resource officer allegedly recovered a replica handgun that was later identified as a pellet gun.
The student was charged on a Juvenile Offense Report for possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds and disturbing school operations and released to a parent.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Burger at 301-932-2222.
Second pellet gun recovered
At around 1:40 p.m., a student at St. Charles High School reported to school administrators that another student was allegedly in possession of a handgun.
The student with the alleged firearm was located and a pellet gun was recovered from the student’s backpack.
The student was charged on a Juvenile Offense Report for possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds and released to a parent.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Hillman at 301-932-2222.
The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office was contacted for both alleged incidents.
Tipsters that wish to remain anonymous can contact the Charles County Public Schools confidential tip line at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Box cutter at elementary school
At 1:50 p.m., a student at Mary H. Matula Elementary School reported to a teacher that they allegedly saw another student with a box cutter.
According to the release, the teacher and a school resource officer recovered a box cutter and spoke to the student.
Through speaking with the student, it was revealed that a second student was allegedly in possession of a knife, which was recovered.
The parents of both students were contacted and the matter is being handled internally by school administrators.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.