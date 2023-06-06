Charles sheriff’s officers made three arrests and recovered two stolen vehicles in separate incidents late last week.
The first recovery took place on June 2 in the area of Charles Street and Kent Avenue. According to charging documents, officers were traveling eastbound on Charles Street when they spotted a 2017 Jaguar XE with an approximate value of $18,000.
A check of the license plate allegedly flagged the vehicle as stolen by the Washington Metro Airport Authority.
Officers stopped the vehicle as it pulled into a hotel in the 6700 block of Crain Highway and arrested the driver, Jalen Rashad Dickens, 28, of Waldorf.
Dickens was charged with two felony counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000. He was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he was released on June 3 on $3,000 unsecured personal bond.
Dickens is due in Charles County District Court on July 21 before Judge Andrea R. S.Watkins.
On June 3, officers recovered a stolen U-Haul truck and arrested the two occupants in Waldorf.
Around 1:57 p.m., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received a call through its non-emergency line reporting that a woman in a U-Haul truck valued at $22,500 was allegedly either intoxicated or under the influence of narcotics at a gas station in the 11000 block of Berry Road in Waldorf.
According to documents, the caller identified that a man was also seen in the U-Haul truck.
Officers arrived and spotted the truck unoccupied in a parking lot of a shopping center in the 3000 block of Waldorf Market Place and ran a check of the registration plate. The vehicle was flagged as stolen through the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia.
While searching the shopping center, police located the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Lajuan Mercedes Dixon and Cornellius Ruffin, both age 39 and from Washington, D.C.
Officers also allegedly found an unknown white powdery substance that Dixon advised was "boot," which is the street name of the stimulant Eutylone, a Schedule I narcotic.
Police say a search of the vehicle found more of the suspected drug, but charging documents did not identify the quantity recovered.
Dixon and Ruffin were both charged with two felonies for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
Both were also charged with two misdemeanors for drug possession and rogue and vagabond.
Dixon and Ruffin were released from the Charles County Detention Center on June 4 on $1,500 unsecured personal bonds.
Ruffin is due back in Charles County District Court on July 21 before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins, while Dixon is due back in court on Aug. 1 before Judge Kenneth A. Talley.