Charles sheriff’s officers made three arrests and recovered two stolen vehicles in separate incidents late last week.

The first recovery took place on June 2 in the area of Charles Street and Kent Avenue. According to charging documents, officers were traveling eastbound on Charles Street when they spotted a 2017 Jaguar XE with an approximate value of $18,000.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews