The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating suspects accused of shooting at a van in Waldorf.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of the shooting that left one man injured in the area of Dorchester Circle at Springfish Place, according to a release from the sheriff’s office sent April 4.


