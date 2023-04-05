The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating suspects accused of shooting at a van in Waldorf.
Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of the shooting that left one man injured in the area of Dorchester Circle at Springfish Place, according to a release from the sheriff’s office sent April 4.
At about 5:39 p.m. on March 31, officers responded to the area for a report of gunshots in the area. By the time officers arrived, everyone involved had fled the scene and a victim was not found in the area.
After they arrived, officers were made aware of a possible shooting victim that had been driven to a local hospital.
A preliminary investigation by detectives showed that the person was in a van driven by a relative at the time of the shooting.
As the van made its way onto Dorchester Circle near Springfish Place, two unknown suspects wearing all black clothing and ski masks fired numerous gunshots toward the vehicle.
Police say the van and nearby homes were struck by bullets.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where it was determined he had a non-penetrating impact wound from the gunfire.
No other injuries were reported from the March 31 shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.