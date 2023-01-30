A Hyattsville woman accused of child abuse is in jail after allegedly violating the conditions of electronic monitoring.
Janae Elizabeth Bishop, of Hyattsville was arrested by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit with assistance with the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Jan. 26.
Bishop was ordered confined to her home in June as she awaited trail on charges of felony second-degree child abuse and four misdemeanors for two counts each of first-degree child abuse and second-degree assault in February.
Bishop was released from the Charles County Detention Center on conditions that she remain confined to her home unless she was leaving for medical and legal appointments only.
However, a Jan. 7 complaint obtained by Charles County Sheriff’s Office alleged that Bishop had left her home from 3:04 p.m. on Jan. 7 to 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 8 in violation of her electronic monitoring guidelines.
Bishop was found in Landover and transported back to Charles County where she was ordered held without bond until Jan. 27.
Bishop did not receive additional charges according to a check of her case on Maryland Case Search.
Charging documents in the alleged February 2022 assault state the incident took place in the 2600 block of Husk Place in Waldorf.
According to documents, video evidence showed Bishop attempt to drown both her sons in the bath tub before she dragged them out of the house and locked the door behind them.
Police say both children were wet and naked when they were locked out of the home. Bishop was allegedly caught on video threatening to kill both her children several times throughout the assault.
She will stand trial for child abuse charges on July 11.