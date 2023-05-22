Charles County sheriff’s officers recovered three stolen Hyundai vehicles and arrested five adult suspects on May 16, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
It started just after 1 p.m. on May 16 as officers were patrolling the 3500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. According to the release, officers spotted two cars in the parking lot of a business and a computer check of both vehicles pinged back as stolen.
Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicles sped off. They were spotted again at the Smallwood park and ride lot where the passengers of both vehicles were apprehended by officers.
Deshaun Deamonte Whitaker, 18, and Vincent Lee Alston, 21, both of Washington, D.C. were charged with two felony counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 as well as a misdemeanor count of rogue and vagabond.
Alston was ordered held without bond and is scheduled to next appear in court on July 7, while Whitaker was released on a $2,000 bond and is also due in court July 7.
The sheriff’s office also reported that four juveniles were arrested and charged on juvenile offense reports with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
As the juveniles were being released, Charles County sheriff’s officers were able to recover a third stolen car and make three more arrests.
Afterward, the juveniles were picked up by a guardian and two other females that were dropped off at the police station and then left the area on foot.
Officers became suspicious that the vehicle they arrived in appeared to be stolen. They searched the area for the vehicle and found it nearby and allegedly observed damage to the steering column and damage to the back window.
The driver attempted to flee the scene and in the process allegedly struck an officer before he was later apprehended.
Anthony Matthew Stewart Jr., 19, of Washington, D.C., was charged with felony first-degree assault, felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
Stewart was also charged with three misdemeanors for second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property over $1,000 and providing fraudulent ID to avoid prosecution.
Stewart was ordered held without bond and is due back in Charles County District Court on June 16.
A trio of juveniles that were with Stewart were also arrested and charged with theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and other charges.
The three females that showed up to the police station were also charged.
Carlisa Monnae Blakeney, 18, of Washington, D.C., was arrested on two felony counts of theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property over $1,000. She was released on $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Charles County District Court on July 7.
Mahkiyh McQuinn-Woodly, 18, of Hagerstown was charged with felony theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property and an added charge of providing a fraudulent ID. She was released on her own recognizance on May 18 and is due for trial on July 7 in Charles County District Court.
Charles County sheriff’s officers stated that the occupants in all three vehicles knew each other.