Charles County sheriff’s officers recovered three stolen Hyundai vehicles and arrested five adult suspects on May 16, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

It started just after 1 p.m. on May 16 as officers were patrolling the 3500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. According to the release, officers spotted two cars in the parking lot of a business and a computer check of both vehicles pinged back as stolen.


