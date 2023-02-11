The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a teen with non life-threatening injuries, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Officers were called to Albermarle Place in Waldorf just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 8 for reports of the shooting. When they arrived on scene they discovered a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the boy was walking along Albermarle Place when he was shot by an unknown suspect from nearby. The boy was able to make it to a nearby home and call first responders.
Officers performed first aid until paramedics arrived on scene to continue treatment.
The boy was eventually taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers do not believe the shooting was a random incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
A cash reward is available for tips leading to an arrest in this case.
Assault case under investigation
Charges have been filed against a Waldorf man for felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault as well as multiple probation violations.
Andre Joseph Burch, 29, was arrested on Feb. 7 after an alleged assault in the 11300 block of Golden Eagle Place in Waldorf on Feb. 5.
According to a release from the Charles sheriff’s office, Burch reportedly brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot a woman that was at the home with him.
The woman then struck Burch, who allegedly assaulted her and pulled out large portions of her hair.
The woman was able to separate herself from Burch and call 911, at which time Burch fled the home prior to officers arriving on scene.
Burch was also served with a warrant for probation violations on two other assault cases that took place within three years of each other.
On Nov. 19, 2019, Burch was indicted on three counts of felony-first degree assault, four counts of misdemeanor second-degree assault and other charges connected to an Oct. 18, 2019, incident where Burch shot at a group of people on Snow Owl Place.
He eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor second-degree assault and illegal possession of a registered firearm.
According to Maryland Case Search, Burch received a 10-year sentence with all but 18 months suspended and five years of unsupervised probation.
In October 2021, Burch received a five-year sentence with all but one day suspended and three years of unsupervised probation after a firearm was recovered from his home during an April 2021 investigation.
Burch was prohibited for owning a firearm due to previous convictions.
On Feb. 8, Burch was released on electronic monitoring and is due back in Charles County District Court on March 8.