The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a teen with non life-threatening injuries, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Officers were called to Albermarle Place in Waldorf just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 8 for reports of the shooting. When they arrived on scene they discovered a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg.


