Shoppers Food Warehouse is closing its grocery locations in California and Waldorf, which are being sold to McKay’s Food and Pharmacy on Dec. 18, parent company United Natural Foods Inc. announced in a press release.
They are two of the 13 locations that are being sold to other grocers, with Lidl and Compare Foods purchasing other stores around Maryland and Virginia.
Four locations are closing permanently, which will take effect by the end of January. The two local stores will close in their current form next Wednesday, Dec. 18.
UNFI announced the sales and closings on Dec. 6. These are in addition to 30 Shoppers pharmacies that closed earlier this year, being sold to CVS and Walgreens.
UNFI stated that Shoppers intends to cease operations at a gradual rate at these locations, and it would be selling off the remaining inventory. Once completed, the stores will close before opening again under another banner.
“Today’s announcement reflects progress on our commitment to reduce UNFI’s retail footprint and marks another step toward transforming UNFI into North America’s premier food wholesaler,” Steven L. Spinner, UNFI chairman and CEO, said in the press release. “We believe that exiting the retail business will further accelerate our business transformation and allow us to more appropriately allocate resources toward long-term growth initiatives.”
Spinner added, “We will continue to wind down our retail footprint in a strategic and thoughtful manner to achieve the goals previously outlined. As we do this, we greatly appreciate the loyalty of our associates and the tremendous service they have provided to our customers.”
United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400, the union that represents Shoppers workers in California and Waldorf, released a statement after UNFI announced the closings.
The union stated that the closings were “unacceptable” and that for the past year they have demanded information from UNFI regarding the future of the Shoppers locations.
“We have sent letters to the UNFI CEO demanding a meeting. We have gathered support from elected officials and community leaders, and we have held protests and demonstrations to demand straight answers. In response, we have been met with silence. This cold indifference is no way for UNFI to treat Shoppers employees or their union,” the statement read.
Local 400 also announced its intention to pursue next steps against UNFI and its associates.
Shoppers and McKay’s corporate headquarters did not return phone calls concerning the sales and closings by press time Thursday.
Twitter: @RVollandIndy