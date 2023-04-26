For Carrie and Greg Cusick, the third weekend of last November started out as normal for the Huntingtown couple and their three children, Charlotte, 10, Finn, 9 and Evie, 8.
“We had tickets to go to the Notre Dame/Navy game, so we went to Baltimore and everything was perfectly fine,” Drew Cusick said.
However, the day after the game, on Nov. 13, Finn complained of soreness in his arm that progressed into issues with walking and an inability to grasp things in his left hand.
Finn was taken to a pediatrician who instantly recognized his condition as a symptom of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG, a rare pediatric brain cancer.
Carrie Cusick praised their pediatrician for recognizing the symptoms early.
“She knew something was wrong immediately and thank God because a lot of kids, especially in the mid states, they wind up getting misdiagnosed until its way, way too late,” Cusick said.
Afterward, Finn was sent Children's National Hospital to begin radiation treatment on the aggressive tumor.
According to Solving Kids’ Cancer, a charity focused on fighting childhood cancers, DIPG is a malignant walnut-sized brain tumor on the middle of the brainstem, also known as the pons.
About 300 children usually between the ages of 5 and 9 years old are diagnosed with the disease each year, according to Boston Children’s Hospital.
Surgical removal of the tumor is not possible due to the dangers of operating near the brain stem, which controls many vital processes of the body, as well as the malignancy of the tumor.
“When it does start to progress it’s almost like an octopus with tentacles and you can’t ever get to the head,” Carrie Cusick told Southern Maryland News.
The prognosis of DIPG is “dismal,” according to a paper published in the National Library of Medicine by Dr. Joel E. Pellot and Dr. Orlando De Jesus. After patients are diagnosed, the median survival is usually nine months, with only 10% of patients living more than two years.
While no cure yet exists, experimental treatments and research into a myriad of therapies are underway to fight the disease and potentially find a cure.
In Charles County, the community is rallying around Finn and his family in their fight to find a cure.
St. Mary’s School in Bryantown, where Finn attends fourth grade, helped enroll him in a virtual program to continue his education after treatments made it hard for Finn to attend school.
The school also plans to have students wear T-shirts with drawings of an axolotl, Finn’s favorite animal, during their field day activities later this year.
Bears of Love is also hosting a fundraiser for Finn during the May 6 contest between the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and the Charleston Dirty Birds at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
A portion of each ticket purchased at somdbluecrabs.com/tickets/group-information/fundraisers/ with the password Finn will have a portion of the price donated to Children’s National Hospital for DIPG Research in honor of #FinnsFierceFight.
Candy Myers, one of the founders of Bears of Love, said the group became involved after learning about Finn’s condition through Sue Greer, Finn’s aunt.
“There’s only a handful of hospitals across the U.S. that have specialized studies for DIPG so we’re very fortunate that there’s one here [in Washington, D.C.] that Finn can be treated at,” Myers said.
Bears of Love is hoping to raise $500,000 this year through various events including the baseball game and the nonprofit's annual “dunk a hunk” event at the end of the year.
Myers said she was confident after the group raised $236,000 last year to buy a heart sonogram machine for Children’s National Hospital and $75,000 for autism research in support of Xavier’s Garden.
The Cusicks said that the support makes them feel that they’re not alone.
“It’s very hard for me personally because I’m a very grateful person and there’s no way I can thank everybody,” Carrie Cusick said. “We just want everybody to know we see their love and support and we understand that everyone’s heart is breaking along with ours and it makes us feel that we’re not alone."