The Southern Maryland Sierra Club and Sierra Club Maryland Chapter convened on Dec. 10 at Waldorf West Library to host a climate forum about various issues such as energy infrastructure, fossil fuels, fracking, pollution, transportation, impacts on public health and community transition plans.
The forum, moderated by executive officer Vontasha Simms, featured a panel of guest speakers including Charles County Medical Society president Richard Cook, Valarie Proctor from the Piscataway Indian Nation, Sierra Club Southern Maryland Chapter chairwoman Rosa Hance, Civilian Exposure writer/researcher Pat Elder and Greater Baden Aquasco Citizens Association members Joanne Flynn and Joyce Dowling of Brandywine, both of whom are advocates for Clean Air Prince George’s.
Simms, who is also district captain for the Sierra Club’s state chapter, kicked off the discussion by asking panelists what they thought were the key issues affecting Charles County and the surrounding region.
Dowling said some of the biggest climate threats are power plants as well as air, land and water pollution.
“We need to speak up to our legislators to let them know how we feel about what’s going on with our power plants,” said Dowling, “and transportation issues affecting pollution.”
According to Dowling, there are currently four power plants — Chalk Point, Panda Brandywine, St. Charles and PSEG Keys Energy Center — that are within a 13-mile radius of Prince George’s and Charles counties. Another proposed plant, called Panda Mattawoman, is one that has been permitted but not yet built. She said the citizens association has and will keep doing whatever possible to fight against controversial practices.
“We don’t see [how] adding another polluter is going to reduce what we currently have,” Dowling said. “They told us when they built Panda that they were going to close down Chalk Point coal power plant. They still haven’t done that.”
Having rallied for a permanent ban on fracking, Flynn said her group urged Prince George’s officials to implement a revitalization plan which was produced in 2012. However, rumors about the power plants began surfacing one year later.
“I don’t think our politicians wanted us to understand because it happens at the state level,” said Flynn, emphasizing that power plants have extreme environmental and health impacts. “We asked for a [public] hearing and we got it, but they got an amendment anyway. … It’s just unfathomable that we would be in this position. … We’re going to keep on being the squeaky wheel and get in there because the developers and all these other guys who want different projects are talking to our county representatives.”
“I’m wondering if the state wants to give them some kind of tax relief,” Flynn added. “I don’t want to see that either.”
A separate information sheet from the Sierra Club Maryland Chapter noted that “burning coal has adverse effects on public health that include increased rates in asthma, lung cancer, heart disease and stroke.” In addition, major pollutants such as “sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide and particulate matter cause damage to the respiratory system and can lead to various health complications.”
In Southern Maryland, the two coal plants, Chalk Point on the Patuxent River and the Morgantown plant on the Potomac River in Charles County, are both decades old and still operating. Their owner, GenOn, is currently “fighting water quality regulations in court to reduce the discharge of toxic metals such as mercury and selenium into the Patuxent River,” which the Sierra Club argued “has implications for human health and the health of the Chesapeake Bay.”
What’s worse is that the American Lung Association gave Charles County a “D” grade for poor air quality, compared to Calvert County which has a “C.” St. Mary’s County, however, “has not had data collected by air monitors,” the sheet also noted.
Elder shared his own research about per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, based on 2018 data collected by the U.S. Department of Defense. PFAS and other contaminants were found at several military bases in Maryland including the Indian Head Naval Surface Warfare Center, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Solomons Island Navy Recreation Center and Joint Base Andrews.
DoD reported in March 2018 that Chesapeake Beach had 241,110 parts per trillion of PFAS, 87,000 ppt at Fort Meade and 70,000 ppt in Annapolis. Indian Head may be the most contaminated patch of real estate on the East Coast, according to Elder, as there are high amounts of contaminants in its sediment, soil, surface water and groundwater.
Elder said cleanup operations at Indian Head will last until 2055 due to several sites being labeled as areas of environmental concern.
“It is arguably the most polluted part of the United States on the East Coast,” Elder said. “PFAS is probably worse than asbestos, trichloroethylene and the Agent Orange put together times 10. It’s that bad and most people have never even heard of it.”
Because 88% of Marylanders live in counties with unhealthy levels of sulfur dioxide, the Sierra Club believes it is critical to lead a transition effort from coal power to clean energy. A recent Sierra Club poll, which was conducted by Ferguson Research and Hart Research Associates, found that 70% of Marylanders support the move to clean energy sources like wind and solar, while another 71% believe that “transitioning from dirty coal to clean energy will improve people’s health,” according to a Nov. 19 article from Solar Power World Online.
“Climate change is over our heads right now in so many different ways,” said Hance, giving credit to the Sierra Club’s success in getting a statewide fracking ban passed in 2017. “In other states, they’re injecting toxic chemicals that are proprietary. No one is allowed to know what the details are because it’s the company’s private information.”
The poll also found that 69% of respondents favor setting a timetable for retiring Maryland’s six remaining coal plants; 67% want to skip the “bridge fuel” fracked gas and go right to clean renewable energy; and 83% believe it is important to provide paid job training and health care to workers that lose jobs due to closure of a coal plant.
When it comes to opportunities for action, Hance said the Maryland General Assembly and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) should introduce and support legislation that sets an enforceable commitment for phasing out Maryland’s six remaining coal plants, while providing transition funding to impacted workers and communities.
“It’s still happening elsewhere and we’re downstream of it so that’s a problem,” Hance said. “Our community is still part of the infrastructure that is trucking it, from those places where they’re fracking, through the state. … These are everyday risks that a lot of Marylanders aren’t feeling necessarily. But we see continuously … increased risks of catastrophes happening in the pipelines that exist.”
