After two years of somewhat limited travel brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Southern Maryland residents were looking forward to returning to their traditional summer road trips this summer.
But a spike in gas prices brought on by skyrocketing demand for oil and impacts from the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent the cost of fuel spiraling to the highest level in recent memory — nearing or topping $5 per gallon locally this week.
The rise in prices has already forced some residents to change their driving habits.
“I used to drive for leisure or just to get out of the house, but not anymore,” Tylah Stevens, a Waldorf resident said in an online post. “I run all of my errands on the same day when possible to eliminate back and forth trips.”
Jenna Mattera, a Mechanicsville native and one of the owners of Calvert Kettle Corn, said the higher gas prices were having an effect on her business.
“I see that it is effecting my store since I am not getting as many customers. When any extra money is there, it is now going into gas tanks,” Mattera said.
Kevin Watson, a realtor from Gambrills told Southern Maryland News that the recent spike in gas prices has kept him home more.
“I just try to prioritize my day by making one stop getting groceries, picking up my daughter from school and then just trying to stay in so I can do it all over again tomorrow,” Watson said.
The American Automobile Association runs a database tracking national average gas prices compared to a year ago, and the differences are staggering.
According to the website, the current average price for a gallon of regular gasoline sits at $4.95, nearly $2 higher than last year’s average of $3.06.
Maryland’s current average of $4.98 is $1.97 higher than the $3.01 seen at the same time last year.
Current average pries for Southern Maryland mirror the current hike in prices seen nationwide.
Calvert County hosted the highest prices in the region as of Wednesday, with a gallon of regular gas costing residents an average of $4.97 per gallon.
St. Mary’s comes in second at $4.96 per gallon, with Charles hosting the cheapest gas prices, by just a penny, in the region at $4.95 per gallon.
The increase in gas prices was brought on by a surge in crude oil prices, which now sits at $120.91 per barrel, according to multiple outlets.
The rise was spurred by an increase of demand as global lockdowns from the coronavirus pandemic lifted and people returned to pre-pandemic travel and commute habits.
Sanctions on Russian oil due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine shocked energy markets as the country’s oil was expelled from the export market due to restrictions imposed by the international community.
Fuel prices have also effected operations at the county level.
David Weiskopf, St. Mary’s County attorney and acting county administrator, said county government increased its budget by about $1.3 million to account for rising fuel costs.
Jacob Dyer, chief of budget for Charles County, said fuel costs per gallon rose 69% for the county compared to last year.
Beth Groth, climate resiliency coordinator, said the county was looking into outfitting the county’s 442-vehicle fleet with more hybrid options.
Groth told Southern Maryland News two of the biggest challenges to that endeavor is a lack of hybrid vehicles to purchase due to ongoing supply chain issues. The costs incurred to change over to hybrid vehicles is also daunting.
Charles County government is also exploring a partnership with the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative to expand the amount of electric vehicle charging stations to boost infrastructure for both county residents and government operations.
According to a spokesperson with Calvert County government, the county has seen increased costs for fleet vehicles and contracted services due to the high gas prices.
Calvert County has also leveraged teleworking and mobile technology to help some workers perform tasks that would require a trip to the office to be done from the car while on the job to reduce mileage used.
A major topic since recently is what can government agencies do to stem the rising tide of gas prices.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) called on Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) to “halt or minimize the impact of the accelerating gas taxes” in an open letter sent on May 27.
“Given shaky oil markets, record inflation and a skyrocketing cost of living, the continued gas surges in gas prices are inflicting more pain at the pump than Marylanders can bear,” Hogan wrote.
His letter came just three days after Franchot, a 2022 Democratic gubernatorial candidate, called for a special session of the Maryland General Assembly be to pass a state gas tax holiday through Sept. 30.
The pause would prevent a 6.6 cent increase that would take Maryland’s gas tax from 36.1 cents to 42.7 cents per gallon.
Franchot wrote that “no statutory discretion exists for the comptroller to take unilateral action” on the gas tax hike.
Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore city) and House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore) put out a joint statement on May 24 stating a special session on the gas tax would not take place.
“The suggested elimination of the six-cent per gallon inflation adjustment on wholesale gas purchases would not result in Marylanders seeing a price reduction at the pump and would be a loss of over $200 million in funding dedicated to ensuring the safety of our state’s roads and bridges,” the statement read.
Maryland’s gas tax funds transportation projects through the state’s Transportation Trust Fund.
A 30-day gas tax holiday in March dropped prices around the state about 30 cents, but cost the state around $100 million in revenue, according to multiple reports.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews