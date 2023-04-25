Malcolm Xavier Fluellyn

Malcolm Xavier Fluellyn was arrested on April 24 on 33 charges related to sex crimes against minors in a Charles middle school.

 CHARLES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A former long-term substitute teacher at Gen. Smallwood Middle School is in jail on dozens of charges related to inappropriate sexual contact with minors.

Malcolm Xavier Fluellyn, 26, of Bryans Road was indicted on April 21 on 14 felonies for six counts of sex abuse of a minor and eight counts of sexual solicitation of a minor.


