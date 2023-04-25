A former long-term substitute teacher at Gen. Smallwood Middle School is in jail on dozens of charges related to inappropriate sexual contact with minors.
Malcolm Xavier Fluellyn, 26, of Bryans Road was indicted on April 21 on 14 felonies for six counts of sex abuse of a minor and eight counts of sexual solicitation of a minor.
Fluellyn was also charged with 12 misdemeanor counts of showing obscene material to a child, six counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree sex offense and one misdemeanor count of delivering or selling tobacco paraphernalia to someone under the age of 21.
According to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, detectives were notified in February that a long-term substitute at Smallwood Middle was involved in inappropriate sexual contact with several students.
The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed that there were six victims involved, but further information into the exact manner of the alleged inappropriate contact is shielded, according to a search of Maryland Case Search.
Administrators at the school removed Fluellyn from the school when they were notified of the investigation.
During the course of their investigation, detectives allegedly found numerous instances of inappropriate physical contact by Fluellyn with students at Smallwood Middle School as well as inappropriate contact via social media and phone text messaging.
Fluellyn was employed with the school system between the 2022/2023 school year and served one day as a substitute at Matthew Henson Middle School in December 2022.
According to the sheriff’s office, no students at Henson Middle made any allegations.
Fluellyn was arrested on April 24 where he will be held without bond. A further court date has not yet been announced.
Detectives are asking parents to discuss with their children whether they had any inappropriate contact or message communication with Fluellyn.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective J. Smith at 240-609-6479.