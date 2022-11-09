The Charles County Board of Education will have a fresh look after the first election under the new format approved in last year’s Maryland General Assembly.

Current school board chair Michael “Mike” Lukas led Letonya Smalls by 52% to 47% after Tuesday's election for the lone at-large seat. Results will not be official until all ballots, including many more mail-in ballots, are counted through next week.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews