The Charles County Board of Education will have a fresh look after the first election under the new format approved in last year’s Maryland General Assembly.
Current school board chair Michael “Mike” Lukas led Letonya Smalls by 52% to 47% after Tuesday's election for the lone at-large seat. Results will not be official until all ballots, including many more mail-in ballots, are counted through next week.
"I look forward to serving another term on the board of education, I want to say thanks to Charles County and everyone who helped with my election," Lukas told Southern Maryland News.
"I look very much forward to working with the new board members to do great things for Charles County Public Schools," Lukas added.
The board of education will have one at-large spot — available to a resident from anywhere within Charles County — after passage of Senate Bill 749 during the 2021 Maryland General Assembly. And, all four commissioner districts will have two members each.
Hancock, Coulby lead District 1
In District 1, David Hancock with 43% and Cindy Coulby with 22% led in early returns over Samichie Thomas (17%) and Calvin Eugene Montgomery Sr. (16%).
"Wow! Thank you District 1! It's an honor and a privilege to work for you, and believe me when I say that ... I work for you," Hancock said in a statement on Twitter.
Hancock is the only other incumbent on the current school board running for office.
Brown, Henry ahead in District 2
District 2 had the upset of the school board race in the making as primary pace setter Julie Brown may be left without a seat after Election Day.
Jamila Smith (30%) and Brenda L. Thomas (28%) currently hold the two District 2 seats after the count of Election Day returns. Julie Brown only managed to capture 22% of the vote, leaving her a distant third, while Jason I. Henry's 20% rounded out the field.
Kreamer, Butler-Washington set to represent District 3
Dottery Butler-Washington and Nicole Kreamer continued their strong performances from the primary and look set to become the first representatives from District 3 on the new-look school board.
Kreamer captured 32% of the vote while Butler Washington snagged 31%, as of Tuesday's counts.
"I am just excited because this something I have been wanting to do for the last eight years," Butler-Washington said.
"The kids are our future and I knew I had a vision, and I knew I had to win it to do the vision," Butler-Washington added.
Richard Wallace (19%) and Deron E. Tross (18%) rounded out the field.
"Unfortunately things didn't go as I planned. The voters of Charles County, Maryland District 3, have spoken and I respect their decision," Tross told Southern Maryland News. "I wish the best for Charles County Public Schools, scholars, parents, guardians and those elected to govern the system."
Butler-Washington and Kreamer were the far away winners in the District 3 race during the July primary, when the field was narrowed to four candidates.
Lee, Griggs ahead in District 4
Yonelle Moore Lee (40%) and Linda Warren (36%) hold the two District 4 seats over Andre R. Griggs Jr. (24%) after Election Day voting.
This is the first time District 4 voters have had an opportunity to vote for their selections after only three candidates stepped up to compete during the primary in July.
Charles County planned to begin counting mail-in ballots on Nov. 10 with provisional ballot counts taking place on Nov. 18.
According to the Maryland State Board of Elections website, about 10,878 mail-in ballots remain to be counted in Charles County.
Results for all races should be known by Nov. 18 when local races are scheduled to be certified.