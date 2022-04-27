A civil servant in the federal government from Waldorf is making her first run at office in Charles County.
Jamila Smith, 41, joined the race on Feb 18 for one of two seats from District 2 on the new-look Charles County Board of Education.
Smith told Southern Maryland News that she viewed the upcoming year as critical in education as the system continues to navigate through the pandemic.
“It’s been a very difficult time for kids, for schools and for educators,” Smith said.
To help students struggling after over a year of virtual learning, Smith said she would look at the data to see what programs were productive, and what programs the district should move away from. She also said she would look at programs across the state and country to see what programs across the country that could work in the county.
To deal with the mental health challenges in the school and an elevated issue of violent incidents, Smith said she would advocate for bringing more mental health professionals into the schools and provide more training for teachers to deal with mental health issues.
Smith also wants to help create more avenues for the district to reach out to parents to help ensure children have the proper support at home, and to provide more support for teachers to look after their needs as well.
Other programs Smith supports include implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future — the state's major education reform plan, providing full funding for prekindergarten and supporting students with disabilities.
“One of the communities that I believe struggled the most during the pandemic was definitely our students with disabilities,” Smith said.
Smith believes residents should vote for her because she has a vision and ideas on how to engage commissioners and state delegates to create partners to strengthen education in the county.
A total of five candidates will take part in the July 19 primary for one of two seats in District 2.
Along with Smith, the other candidates are Julie Brown, Jason I. Henry, Olivia D. Rollamas and Brenda L. Thomas.