A 30-year veteran of the medical field has been tapped to become the new chief medical officer of the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stephen Smith was chosen as the hospital’s next chief medical officer, according to a Dec. 14 press release by the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.
“Dr. Smith’s extensive knowledge and leadership in emergency medicine will be a tremendous asset to the hospital and its patients, especially as our emergency room volumes continue to grow,” Noel Cervino, president and CEO of University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, said in the release.
Smith will start in his new role on Dec. 29.
He received his doctor of medicine degree from the Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C., in 1990 after earning a bachelor's of science in biology at Stanford University in 1986.
Smith completed his residency in emergency medicine at the Martin Luther King Jr./Drew Medical Center in Los Angeles then returned to the Washington, D.C., area in 1993.
Since then he has served in various positions in the medical field in Maryland and Virginia, including a stint as the president and chief operating officer of the University of Virginia Prince William Medical Center and University of Virginia Haymarket Medical Center from July 2018 to March 2022.
“I look forward to returning to UM Charles Regional, and I’m delighted to see the ongoing renovation and expansion of the hospital’s emergency Department,” Smith said in the release.
“As Charles County continues to grow, so does the need for excellent healthcare and emergency medicine. … I plan to build on the excellent team that already exists here and help the hospital continue to attract high quality health care providers,” Smith added.
This month's announcement was a homecoming of sorts for Smith, who served as chairman and medical director of the emergency department at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center from 2007 to 2009.
According to the release, Smith will provide guidance and direction for clinical programs, patient safety, regulatory standards compliance and other duties.
Smith will also serve as a member of the University of Maryland Medical System’s Chief Medical Officer Council.