Stephen Smith

Dr. Stephen Smith becomes the new chief medical officer of the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center on Dec. 29. 

 UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND CHARLES REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

A 30-year veteran of the medical field has been tapped to become the new chief medical officer of the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Stephen Smith was chosen as the hospital’s next chief medical officer, according to a Dec. 14 press release by the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.


