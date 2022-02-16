The Charles school board could have a new tool in dealing with missing classes due to wintry weather, possibly forgoing traditional snow days.
The board decided on a 5-3 vote on Feb. 8 to allow the public school system’s staff to develop and submit a plan for virtual schooling during snow days for the 2021-2022 school year to the Maryland State Department of Education.
Deputy Superintendent Kevin Lowndes presented options after the state education department allowed districts to develop plans to turn snow days into virtual class days.
The plan as approved would help conserve having to make up snow days at the end of the school year. Charles public schools have used three of the allotted four inclement weather days built into this school year’s schedule.
Lowndes presented three options to the school board: Develop an inclement weather plan for the current school year, develop a plan for next year or continue with no virtual inclement weather plan.
While waiting for next year would allow teachers to prepare for the idea of going virtual, Lowndes said there was no guarantee the option would be available for next year.
“Right now the state has not given us that option. We’re hoping the state gives us that option next year,” Lowndes said.
The plan would not automatically do away with the traditional snow day, but instead give the school system an option to hold classes virtually when weather is bad to avoid extending the school year or taking away from spring break for makeup days.
Jennifer Abell, school board member, called the idea of virtual days for bad weather events a “sign of the times” and agreed with sending in a plan for this school year.
“I like the idea of having a virtual option for the inclement weather days whether it be for this year or next year,” Abell said.
However, some school board members disagreed with the idea of using virtual school days.
Ian Herd, student board member, was worried about the quick switch from in-person schooling to virtual, citing issues with the district’s virtual plan during the return from winter break earlier this year.
Davin Hancock, board member, also disagreed, citing differences in access to the internet across the county.
“There is a tremendous lack of internet access in this country. We’re going into year three [of the pandemic] and there are a lot of students that haven’t received an equitable education due to a lack of internet,” Hancock said.
Herd, Hancock and school board member Elizabeth Brown voted against the motion.
Lowndes said that a full description of the virtual school plan would be presented to the board before next month’s meeting.
