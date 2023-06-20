On June 13, the Charles County commissioners heard a series of proposed local legislative measures for their consideration to direct staff to draft into bills.
While every proposal did not make it out of the June 19 session with a mandate to be drafted into a bill, some proposals are slated to return in July for further consideration before they receive a final decision.
“It’s always a good idea to really make it an open process for residents to bring in ideas. I’m really looking forward to continuing the conversation about several of them,” Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) told Southern Maryland News.
One that may come back for additional conversation is a proposal that would create additional notice to homeowners if changes are made to an approved subdivision plan.
According to the proposal made by county resident Nancy Schertler, a developer/applicant would be required to present their changes to the planning commission if at least 10% of the lots associated with the subdivision are recorded and at least 10% of the physical improvements are complete.
Charles County government provided names but withheld contact and address information for residents that presented local government proposals.
According to a copy of the proposal sheet obtained by Southern Maryland News, the proposal was designed to provide residents with more notification when a change to the subdivision was being made.
Commissioners opted to pass on a final decision on the proposal until a greater conversation is had with the planning commission on what determines a revision that must come before the planning commission.
Danille Mitchell, associate county attorney, directed commissioners to Chapter 278 of the county code for information regarding revisions, which already requires major revisions to go before the planning commission.
Major revisions include but are not limited to factors such as changes in lot size, open space adjustments, relocation, extension or deletion of roads, access points or rights of way and dwelling unit types are classified as major changes that must come before the planning commission for review during a public meeting.
If the changes are not determined to be major, then the revisions can be approved by the planning director instead of needing to be brought to the full commission.
Another proposals would set up a system by which residents can submit video or photo proof of littering. Commissioners decided to wait for more conversation with local police agencies before making a final decision.
Other bills moving forward to further conversation include rent stabilization, a solar panel mandate for all government buildings by 2028, a requirement for proper air conditioning that cools homes to 70 degrees for rental properties and banning natural gas powered systems in new buildings starting in 2024.
“As it came out in the conversation, the air condition can be in working order, but that working order only gets to 80 degrees, which isn’t cool to anyone,” Carlos Childs, a Waldorf resident and the proposal’s author, told Southern Maryland News.
A discussion on air conditioners took up a small portion of the June 13 discussion, including a comment by Stewart that the conversation on air conditioning reflected a generational change.
“Growing up we didn’t have AC. You got to open up that front window and a back window or the front door and the back door. That’s your AC,” Stewart said.
Commissioners will hold a follow-up meeting on local proposals on July 25.
Funding requirement proposals among those struck down
While some proposals moved forward, others reached the end of the road on June 13.
Commissioners decided against moving forward with a pair of proposals aimed at directing more state money to the charitable trust and county entities to monitor the standing of those receiving local, state or federal funds.
Commissioners refused both proposals as the county cannot put limits on who receives funding from the state or federal level.
Another proposal that would direct the county not to trap and keep community cat groups also failed to move forward, as the county does not currently trap feral cats or have a registry of community cat colonies.
Mitchell said that some nonprofit organizations in the county do track community colonies but do not trap and keep the cats.
Another proposal that did not move forward was a requirement that would prohibit sheriff’s officers from taking their vehicles outside the county after their duty shifts.
That proposal received significant pushback from the sheriff’s office, which called the policy “critical” for retention, adding that sheriff’s offices in neighboring jurisdictions had the same allowance.
Another proposal to give the county more control over all-terrain vehicles was also refused, as that policy is slated to be re-presented as a bill ahead of next year’s Maryland General Assembly session.
Commissioners hope to have conversations with state delegation members ahead of the legislative proposals meeting in order to ensure the all-terrain vehicles bill’s passage next year.
