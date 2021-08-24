Milton M. Somers Middle School is set for massive changes to its enrollment district as a part of two redistricting alternatives presented to the Charles County Board of Education.
The changes, which will effect multiple schools, were presented earlier this month at a school board meeting by a redistricting committee in response to new construction at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.
The $48 million addition will expand the school to 148,317 square feet and increase the school's state rated capacity from 711 to 975 students when the construction finishes in fall 2022.
The committee came up with two alternatives to reestablish school boundaries to fill the free space. All neighborhoods were made eligible for redistricting with the exception of areas designated as walking zones, according to the presentation.
The commission also worked to account for future development in making changes to existing enrollment zones.
“We had staff from the Charles County government growth and planning department and the town of La Plata, who worked with us to generate numbers by block based on subdivisions,” Steve Andritz, the school system's director of planning and construction, said.
The hope was to ensure the movement would be as effective for as long as possible.
Both alternatives were presented to the board, with Alternative A attempting to stay under state rated capacity as much as possible, while Alternative B presented a more radical movement of students.
According to Curry Wurkheiser, principal at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, Alternative A’s goal was to keep the schools under state-rated capacity as much as possible.
Sangeetha Rajamohan, a parent of a student at Gen. Smallwood Middle School, attempted to make use of the schools with lower capacity by taking away from schools that were overcapacity.
While the two plans move different amounts of students, with Alternative B moving 1,025 students and Alternative A moving 992 students, both would have massive effects on the zones of Milton M. Somers Middle School in La Plata.
The sprawling zone which originally extended from Route 5 to Cedar Point Neck would lose a majority of its zones to neighboring schools.
The changes would create a more contained zone, with Route 301 in the east and Route 5 in the west acting as containing borders.
Both plans remove the sprawling western zone that ran to Cedar Point Neck and gave that to Gen. Smallwood Middle School in Indian Head.
Both alternatives also transfer students in two southern areas — one in La Plata along Route 301 and the other in neighborhoods sandwiched by Route 231 and Route 6 to Piccowaxen Middle School in Newburg.
More similarities include taking away five enrollment blocks in the northwest and adding them to Davis Middle School and John Hanson Middle School, both in Waldorf.
Major differences appear in how both alternatives treat the northern edge of Somers’s enrollment zone, with Alternative B taking three blocks along Billingsly Road and Piney Church Road to create a more natural looking zone.
On the other hand, Alternative A creates a more jagged zone by adding two zones in Bryantown from Hanson to Somers, and adding one zone in southeastern St. Charles from Stoddert.
Alternative A would reduce capacity to 676 in school year 2022-2023, while Alternative B would reduce capacity to 716, though both anticipate rises over capacity by 2025-2026.
Residents will have several opportunities for comment, including a public hearing on recommendations set for Monday, Sept. 27, at Westlake High School.
A virtual option to provide comment will be available the following day on Sept. 28.
Residents can view the entire presentation, which includes an in-depth look at changes to all area middle schools as well as interactive maps, at www.ccboe.com/index.php/redistricting-middle-school-ql.