This weekend, as football’s biggest day gets underway, two other championships, of sorts, will be played out between teams of furry, cuddly pets.
The two teams of “the fluffiest and cuddliest line barkers and wide retrievers take to the gridiron for a playful game of terrier touchdown, puppy penalties and furry fumbles,” according to a fancifully worded release from Animal Planet.
The channel’s Dog Bowl III will air Saturday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m., featuring two senior canines from Southern Maryland. And then, on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m., three local pups will take part in Puppy Bowl XVI.
Sugar Faces Senior Dog Rescue, based in Lexington Park and headed by Melissa Carnes, again this year will put up two of its dogs in Saturday’s championship showcase.
“It’s so great to bring attention to the older dogs,” Dawn Shonkwiler, specializes in dachshunds, said.
One of her dogs, Sherman, 14, is returning to Dog Bowl for a special Hall of Fame segment — he was the Dog Bowl II MVP last year. Sherman was rescued just over two years ago from a local shelter, and had very weak hind legs and badly infected eyes, ears and skin. Since, he has become quite the celebrity; he met Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the Maryland State House last year during a private meet and greet and he was recently featured in Modern Dog Magazine.
Rosalita, 10, was rescued from the same shelter almost two years ago. She was covered in several large mammary tumors that have since been removed, and she has been found cancer free, Shonkwiler said.
“She’s a great little dog,” the Huntingtown resident said.
Rosalita and Sherman have become “ambassadogs” for Sugar Faces Senior Dog rescue, helping to spread the word of how wonderful older dogs can be, she said.
Sherman and Rosalita aren’t the only television animal stars making appearances this weekend.
Anise, Gina and Poppy, three puppies from Last Chance Animal Rescue in Waldorf, will be featured on Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XVI on Sunday before the other big sports game that evening. The three are rescues from “high-kill shelters,” according to a release, and are among dozens of other puppies from animal shelters across the country vying for the Chewy “Lombarky” Trophy. Coverage of the Puppy Bowl begins Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. on the Animal Planet channel.
“They had a fabulous time,” with lots of attention during the filming, Nicole Schofer of Last Chance Animal Rescue said.
“We were looking for a different variety of puppies,” she said, and decided to highlight three that had “hard-luck stories.”
Anise weighed a mere 1.12 pounds and required weeks of our medical support and special attention from her foster family to thrive. Gina arrived, along with her five siblings, from one of the organization’s southern partners, who were all at risk of euthanasia due to their young age and overcrowding at their local shelter. Poppy was turned in to a local facility with two broken back legs. Last Chance performed surgery and got this little lady back to sporting shape. Each of these three pups have found their forever homes, Schofer said.
In fact, according to Animal Planet, over the years 100% of the animals that have participated in Puppy Bowl and Dog Bowl have been adopted.
Both organizations have plenty of other animals available for either foster or adoption.
For more about Last Chance Rescue in Waldorf, visit www.lastchanceanimalrescue.org and the group’s Facebook page for currently available adoptions.
For more about Sugar Faces and the senior dogs they rescue, visit sugarfacesrescue.org.
