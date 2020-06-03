Southern Maryland Catholic school teachers take bite of Golden Apple

Ten teachers were recently awarded the Golden Apple by the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington and four of them were from Southern Maryland.
The Golden Apple recognizes educators for their excellence in teaching and commitment to Catholic education. The winners were nominated by colleagues, students and parents and will receive each $5,000, a certificate and a Golden Apple award.
‘Nice cap to a really crazy school year’
Jill Rison, an instructional specialist and art teacher at St. Mary’s School in Bryantown, said she found out she won the Golden Apple through a Zoom call. She thought it was a simple staff meeting but saw people from the archdiocese present.
“Uh oh, what’s going on?” she recalled thinking. “When they announced it I was super excited.”
To celebrate, her colleagues drove by her Charlotte Hall home like a parade and dropped off cake, balloons and a sign. Ironically, Rison pointed out it happened during Teacher Appreciation Week.
“I wasn’t prepared. No one told me to curl my hair,” she said.
The 42-year-old said winning the award was an honor, especially because this is the principal’s last year. The Golden Apple was a “nice cap to a really crazy school year,” she said.
While practicing distance learning, Rison said she is trying to provide interesting art projects for families. She misses the kids and, like Young, notes the importance of a student-teacher relationship.
“You can’t build those relationships if you don’t have those kids in front of you,” she said. “You’re never not ready to be with your kids every day.”
Rison, who also teaches algebra, said she is not sure what next school year will look like, but she said she is praying for a normal reopening.
‘People thought I was doing right’
Luke Young, a theology teacher at St. Mary’s Ryken High School, said he was shocked and happy to win during a time like this. And, it “means, in some capacity, people thought I was doing right by God, and that’s a big thing,” the Leonardtown resident said.
He described himself as a simple guy who doesn’t particularly like praise. But he enjoys the job of teaching and noticing the impact it has on students.
“I guess winning an award is a way they impact our lives,” he said.
Like a lot of teachers, Young struggled with adjusting to at-home learning.
“It’s tough because we make a personal connection with these kids,” the 10-year teacher said, adding that he is not sure if e-learning would have worked if staff did not already have a relationship with the students.
The 39-year-old said he worries about some students because home life is not always “hunky dory,” and some students require a little more of a push or reminder to turn in assignments on time.
Despite the tough time, Young found reasons to celebrate, the Golden Apple and a new baby.
He and his wife, who teaches at Father Andrew White School in Leonardtown, now have time to stay home together while working.
Young said he loves St. Mary’s Ryken and is happy to promote theology.
‘It was all of us’
Tricia Hancock, a seventh grade teacher at Little Flower School in Great Mills, was speechless when she heard she was a Golden Apple winner.
“I could not believe that could happen. I couldn’t even speak,” she said, adding that she instantly started crying.
Hancock said winning the award felt like a win for everyone at Little Flower.
“It means so much because, like I told my coworkers, it’s not just about me it’s about everybody that works with me,” she said. “It wasn’t just me winning. It was all of us.”
The teacher for eight years said she is a product of Catholic schools. She attended St. John’s School in Hollywood and then St. Mary’s Ryken as a student. And as a kid, everyone told her she would become a teacher, though she didn’t believe it.
“I didn’t think I was capable of it,” she said, adding that knowing knowledge and teaching it are two different things.
She majored in psychology in college, and became interested in its effect on development. After an opportunity to teach at Mother Catherine Academy in Helen, she found her calling, and knew everyone else had been right about her future.
She not only enjoys being a teacher but being a Catholic school teacher, because it gives her the opportunity to teach “while living my faith.”
The 31-year-old said she was overwhelmed by the responses in the Golden Apple letters of recommendation. She said the students liked how she tried to make her lessons fun and different. It was something Hancock knew she tried to do but thought it came off as “coordinated chaos.”
The teacher of eight years said not teaching in the classroom was a big change.
“I’m someone who’s very animated and I like to walk around my classroom to see my kids and talk to them. Not seeing them is really challenging,” she said. Hancock said they are all working through it the best they can.
Susan Scott, a middle school math and religion teacher at Cardinal Hickey Academy in Owings, was also a Golden Apple winner. She could not be reached before press time.
