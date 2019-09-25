Over 40 Southern Maryland residents received free dental care Saturday at the Neibauer Dental Care Center in La Plata. The care included extractions, fillings and teeth cleaning by approximately 20 volunteer doctors, hygienists, technicians and business staff from the center along with additional volunteers.
Patients, who ranged from elderly couples, retirees, migrants with minimal English speaking skills to uninsured workers, filled out patient information and consent forms in the chilly early morning air as they waited for the doors to the Neibauer Dental Care Center to open. Those in line outside were helped and guided by volunteers like Kourtney Goldsmith of La Plata, who said she used to work at the dental center. Inside the office, the business staff provided seating for up to 30 patients at a time and completed initial screening and patient assessment.
In an organized effort, patients were provided tickets indicating their choice of treatment, after being screened by staff. The staff then guided patients, many who only wanted teeth cleaning, to three dental hygienists or a number of dental technicians who then assessed the patients’ health needs.
X-rays were then ordered along with consultations and examinations by staff dentists, Drs. Min Kim or Marion Williams. The doctors extracted or filled patients’ teeth, depending on the condition of their affected teeth, or referred patients back to the hygienists for teeth cleaning.
Wendy Fuksa, manager of operations for the La Plata facility, said, “this is the third year we have done this. We do it for the adults since there are a lot of programs for the kids.”
“For people with state insurance, there are no dentists locally who even accept that insurance,” Fuksa said. “They are really far away. We offer [the free day] for those 18 years and older so they can get the services they may need at no charge to them.”
Fuksa said the Free Dentistry Day Clinic was on a first come, first serve basis and opened at 8 a.m. and provided services until 1 p.m. Individuals who wanted or needed more than one procedure, returned to the wait line for a different ticket after finishing their first procedure.
Fuksa pointed out that the staff at the clinic, which she said has been at the shopping center on Rosewick Road in La Plata since late 2008, “just wanted to do something for the community, to help pay back the community.” She noted that after the first year of running the clinic, they found out about the National Free Dentistry Day program, and “…linked ours to that so there would be more advertising.”
Both doctors and the three hygienists participated in the five-hour event along with business and technical staff and some volunteers.
Another clinic is scheduled for Sept. 28 in Waldorf at the Neibauer Dental Center of Waldorf at the corner of St. Patrick’s Drive and the Western Parkway next to the Waldorf Mall.
Taris Brown, manager of operations for the Waldorf office, said their Free Dentistry Day has been providing service for seven years, and this year opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m. She encouraged participants to “please come as early as possible. There is no guarantee of treatment.”
“We have people camping out the night before, so we can’t guarantee treatment, but we try our best,” Brown said. “We offer a first come, first serve policy for this free clinic.”
In recent years, she said, “over 100 people have been helped,” at each of their six-hour clinics.
According to the freedentistryday.org website, more than 2,500 patients were given free dental care and more than $1 million in free dentistry was provided nationwide.
The Neibauer Dental Clinics are part of the Neibauer Dental group that was started by a Dr. Chris Neibauer, said Fuksa. According to an online profile, Neibauer graduated from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry in 1976, practiced from 1987 to 2000 in Waldorf and then opened Neibaur Dentistry with the Waldorf office in 2005, eventually growing it to 26 offices in Maryland and Virginia before merging it with a large dental conglomerate in 2011.