With the July 19 primary election day closing in, some voters in Southern Maryland have already made their voices heard at the polls.
According to Tracy Dickerson, Charles County's election director, about 1,650 voters cast their ballots at the polls as of Monday during the early voting period that runs from July 7 to 14.
The vast majority of voters in Charles that cast their ballots identified as Democrats, with 1,218 voters tallied over the four day period.
Republicans made up 355 votes, while 77 non-aligned voters completed the tally.
Charles County voters will have several important races to decide as they head to the polls between now and the July 19 primary election day.
Charles voters will effectively decide who will be the county’s next sheriff between incumbent Troy Berry (D) and the lone Democratic challenger, Derek L. Larsen.
With no Republican challenger, a win would all but assure Berry of a third term as the county sheriff, while Larsen would capture his first term if he were to be successful.
Charles residents will also have an opportunity to select which two circuit court judge candidates will compete for a spot currently held by Monise Alexis Brown, who was appointed to the bench by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in January.
Brown faces Adrienne Davis and Sarah Freeman Proctor in the primary.
According to the Maryland Election website, the winners of the Democratic and Republican primaries this month will face off in the General Election in November to decide who will continue in the seat vacated by Amy J. Bragunier, who retired in early 2020.
The most consequential race in Charles County could be the race for school board, which will have a radical new composition due to changes approved in last year’s’ General Assembly.
Nearly two dozen candidates will run for the opportunity to compete in the November election for one of nine spots — two from each district and one at-large member.
The top four from each district and top two from the at-large list will move on to the November primary.
Only two current incumbents, Michael “Mike” Lukas (at-large) and David Hancock (District 1), are on the ballot for school board.
Lukas faces Chino Walters, Bernadette Smith, Letonya Smalls and Shawna Mayon Marks in the at-large primary, while Hancock is also joined by four other candidates in Samichie Thomas, Calvin E. Montgomery Sr., Cindy Coulby and Zach Ball.
St. Mary’s totals
About 1,944 early votes have been cast so far in St. Mary’s County, including some 341 cast on Monday.
Of Monday's votes, 233 were cast by Republicans, 100 by Democrats and eight by non-aligned voters.
St. Mary’s County has several elections that could effectively be decided during the gubernatorial primary with no Democratic and independent candidates in races for sheriff and state’s attorney.
In the sheriff’s race, Todd Fleenor, Steve Hall and John O’Connor are in the hunt for the seat currently held by Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) in the Republican primary.
In the race for St. Mary's state’s attorney, current incumbent Richard D. Fritz (R) is facing a primary challenge from fellow Republican Jaymi Sterling.
Calvert totals
In Calvert County, Kristen Scott, election board spokeswoman, said that 1,352 votes have been cast since the start of early voting.
A total of 834 Republican votes, 443 Democratic votes and 75 non-aligned votes have been cast since the start of the race on July 7.
Other ways to vote
In addition to early voting and voting at polling centers on election day, Maryland residents have the opportunity to fill out ballots at home and send them in by mail or at specially marked ballot drop-off boxes.
Any mail-in ballots must be post marked on or before July 19 to be counted, and any voters who wish to use a ballot drop-off box can do so until 8 p.m. on July 19.
For more information, visit the Maryland elections website https://elections.maryland.gov/.