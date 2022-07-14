With the July 19 primary Election Day closing in, some voters in Southern Maryland already made their voices heard at the polls.
About 3,636 Charles County voters cast their ballots at the polls through Wednesday during the early voting period that ran from July 7 to 14, according to the state elections website. That’s only about 3% of eligible voters.
Turnout had been only slightly higher in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, with about 4.4% of eligible voters participating through the first seven of eight early voting days.
The vast majority of voters in Charles that cast their ballots identified as Democrats, with 2,751 voters tallied over the period.
Republicans made up 755 votes, while 130 unaffiliated or other party voters completed the tally.
Charles County voters will have several important races to decide as they head to the polls between now and the Election Day on Tuesday.
Charles voters will effectively decide who will be the county’s next sheriff between incumbent Troy Berry (D) and the lone Democratic challenger, Derek L. Larsen.
With no Republican challenger, a win would all but assure Berry of a third term as the county sheriff, while Larsen would capture his first term if he were to be successful.
Charles residents will also have an opportunity to select which two circuit court judge candidates will compete for a spot currently held by Monise Alexis Brown, who was appointed to the bench by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in January.
Brown faces Adrienne Davis and Sarah Freeman Proctor in the primary.
According to the Maryland Election website, the winners of the Democratic and Republican primaries this month will face off in the General Election in November to decide who will continue in the seat vacated by Amy J. Bragunier, who retired in early 2020.
The most consequential race in Charles County could be the race for school board, which will have a radical new composition due to changes approved in last year’s General Assembly.
Nearly two dozen candidates will run for the opportunity to compete in the November election for one of nine spots — two from each district and one at-large member.
The top four from each district and top two from the at-large list will move on to the November primary.
Only two current incumbents, Michael “Mike” Lukas (at-large) and David Hancock (District 1), are on the ballot for school board.
Lukas faces Chino Walters, Bernadette Smith, Letonya Smalls and Shawna Mayon Marks in the at-large primary, while Hancock is also joined by four other candidates in Samichie Thomas, Calvin E. Montgomery Sr., Cindy Coulby and Zach Ball.
St. Mary’s, Calvert vote
About 3,300 early votes had been cast in St. Mary’s County through Wednesday.
Of those votes, 2,328 were cast by Republicans, 868 by Democrats and the rest by unaffiliated or other party voters.
St. Mary’s County has several elections that could effectively be decided during the gubernatorial primary with no Democratic and independent candidates in races for sheriff and state’s attorney.
In the sheriff’s race, Todd Fleenor, Steve Hall and John O’Connor are in the hunt for the seat currently held by Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) in the Republican primary.
In the race for St. Mary’s state’s attorney, current incumbent Richard D. Fritz (R) is facing a primary challenge from fellow Republican Jaymi Sterling.
In Calvert County, 2,989 votes had been cast since the start of early voting through Wednesday.
A total of 1,794 Republican votes, 1,034 Democratic votes and 161 votes from unaffiliated or other party voters had been cast since the start of the race on July 7.
“Turnout’s been pretty low so far, which is a little surprising based on the races that are happening,” Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said on Tuesday. “Gail [Hatfield, county election administrator] did tell us that this year they did mail out over 8,000 mail-in ballots, which is significantly higher than in the past. ... She also told us that the final count this year will probably not be available until July 29. So for any races that are close it’s going to be probably the 29th before we may know the final outcome.”
Hance faces three Republicans in this month’s primary — Myra Gowans, Paul Harrison and Todd Ireland. There are also two Democrats vying for the at-large commissioners seat in Calvert — Emad Emile Dides and Chelsea Anne Montague.
Final election results could potentially be delayed as mail-in votes will not be allowed to be counted until election day.
A bill introduced during the General Assembly, which would have allowed mail-in votes to be counted early, was vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in May.
Hogan vetoed the law due to security concerns related to ballot collection and signature verification.
As of Wednesday evening, with one early voting day left, 3.3% of eligible voters cast their ballots in the state.
Turnout in 2018 primary, the last gubernatorial race, appeared similar to this year’s turnout. Through the full eight days of early voting four years ago, about 4.8% of eligible voters cast their ballots in Charles, 4.1% in St. Mary’s and 5.8% in Calvert. Overall in the state, 6.2% cast their ballots early.
Other ways to vote
In addition to early voting and voting at polling centers on Election Day, Maryland residents have the opportunity to fill out ballots at home and send them in by mail or deposit them at specially marked ballot drop-off boxes.
Any mail-in ballots must be post marked on or before July 19 to be counted, and any voters who wish to use a ballot drop-off box can do so until 8 p.m. on July 19.
For more information, visit the Maryland elections website at https://elections.maryland.gov/.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews, @MartySoMdNews and @CalebSoMdNews