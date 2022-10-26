A regional women’s group dedicated to community service is celebrating a special anniversary next week.
The Southern Maryland Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction Inc. will mark 10 years of service in the region on Nov. 2.
Janet Simmons, organizer of the nonprofit organization, told Southern Maryland News the idea for the chapter in Southern Maryland came to her after serving in the Dale City, Va., chapter.
“I need to be serving the people in my own community,” Simmons said.
With help from both the Dale City chapter and national leaders, the Southern Maryland branch was born on Nov. 2. 2012.
Since the beginning, the chapter has had five thrusts, or operational goals since their inception.
The No. 1 goal is mentoring the Southern Maryland Chapter of Top Teens of America, which is open to all teens ages 13 to 18.
“Every lady that walks in knows that our No. 1 thrust is our top teens,” Melba Ford, Southern Maryland chapter president, said.
The Top Teens of Distinction is a national organization providing support, career and character development training to over 5,000 teens in 108 chapters across the country.
According to Ford, each chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction is required to have a top teens chapter under its wing, and the teens — both boys and girls — participate in the same community service campaigns as their mother chapter.
The Southern Maryland Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction awarded over $40,000 in scholarship and book stipends to graduating Top Teens in the local chapter.
In 2020, the organization won a grant from the The Mighty Youth TV Production Program to provide training and experience to teens in multiple aspects of TV production, including camera operation, video production, lighting and sound setup, and other skills.
Ford said the organization was important to help foster life skills for teens as they transition to college and beyond.
In addition to mentoring teens, the group also works to improve the lives of senior citizens, implement community beautification projects, support women in need and participate in community partnerships.
“The notion that we’re better together is a part of top ladies,” Ford said.
The group partners with organizations such as the National Council for Mental Wellbeing and the NAACP as well as local schools and churches for their community outreach efforts.
In December, the organization plans to host a formal celebration dinner on Friday, Dec. 2, from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Harborside Hotel at 6400 Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill.
For more information about the dinner and how to join either the Southern Maryland Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction or Top Teens of Distinction, visit southernmarylandtlod.org.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews
