Black history journey

The Southern Maryland chapters of Top Ladies of Distinction and Top Teens of Distinction pose in front of a mural of Harriet Tubman in Cambridge in Aug. 2019.

 Photo by Alicia Dawson

A regional women’s group dedicated to community service is celebrating a special anniversary next week.

The Southern Maryland Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction Inc. will mark 10 years of service in the region on Nov. 2.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews