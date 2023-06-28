On Tuesday afternoon, Charles County commissioners were set to have a work session on amendments regarding the Wooded Glen and Piney Reach Master Plan.
After months of discussion and public hearings, the board was set for a long conversation.
Instead, the amendment conversation lasted approximately 6 minutes.
“In light of the issues raised in the public hearing process, we are hereby withdrawing our application for this master plan amendment,” Wesley Adams, county attorney, read aloud an email from Rick Barnas, vice president of land development at Lennar, signaling the end, for now, of the amendment.
“We’ll take some time to reconsider these matters and may resubmit it at some time in the future,” Barnas continued in the email.
The response from the applicant caught some commissioners wondering how to close proceedings.
“I want to be respectful to the people that took the time to show up to many, many public hearings and came here to testify,” Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) said.
Adams suggested commissioners take a vote to accept the applicant’s notice of withdrawal, which was approved unanimously.
The withdrawal tabled a proposed amendment to the document that controls development in St. Charles.
According to a copy of the presentation on the amendment obtained by Southern Maryland News, it sought to switch the location of a middle school from the Highlands Park Neighborhood #3 off St. Charles Parkway to the Piney Church Road Neighborhood #2 off of Piney Church Road.
The applicant also sought a relaxation of the "85% rule," which states that no residential construction on the village of Piney Reach could begin until 85% of construction was complete in the Village of Wooded Glen.
According to the presentation, Wooded Glen is approximately 29% complete.
The applicant also sought to modify plans to improve a vegetated buffer along Route 488, also known as La Plata Road, citing natural regrowth over the last few years.
However, these plans had met with hostility from residents in the area, who made their feelings known during the commissioners' public comment period earlier in the day.
“Many of the residents of Stonehaven purchased our homes under the pretense that we would have an elementary school and middle school across the street in the Highlands Neighborhood,” Nicole Hall, a Waldorf resident and a member of the homeowners association for Stonehaven, told commissioners.
“It’s unwise to send the message to other developers that they can obtain a waiver of the rules despite numerous serious substantiated consumer complaints,” Ayana Moore of White Plains said in her comments.
The Docket 90 amendment would need to return to the Charles County Planning Commission for reconsideration, but a timeline for when that might be was not given at Tuesday’s meeting.
