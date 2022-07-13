A natural gas powered electric plant in St. Charles could receive critical updates to restart power in the event of a massive energy grid emergency.
The public was invited to a virtual hearing on Monday before the Maryland Public Service Commission on a request by Competitive Power Ventures Maryland to update its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity.
Kristin Case Lawrence, a public utility law judge, presided over Monday’s hearing.
The updates would allow Competitive Power Ventures Maryland to add four diesel generators to the CPV St. Charles Energy Center in Waldorf to restart the plant’s energy generating units in the event of a major power system failure.
CPV St. Charles used a “combined cycle system” using two natural gas powered turbines to create steam to power a connected steam turbine to provide 745 megawatts of power to supply 700,000 homes.
The plant sits on Billingsley Road next to the Charles County landfill and other industrial operations sit in the immediate vicinity of the plant.
A residential neighborhood and Blue Crabs Stadium sit about a mile to the west of the power plant.
“What we are seeking here is to provide the regional and wider grid some electric stability and reliability should there be an unforeseen circumstance and the grid goes down,” Charles Schaller, council for Competitive Power Ventures, said during his opening testimony.
According to the hearing notice, CPV St. Charles was chosen by PJM Interconnection, LLC, which controls the electrical power grid operations for Maryland, chose CPV St. Charles to host “black start” capabilities.
According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, a black start is defined as the ability of generation to restart parts of the power system to recover from a blackout.
To facilitate mandated black start capabilities, CPV plans to install four diesel generators to restart one of the gas turbines.
According to Dominic DiBari, vice president and asset manager at Competitive Power Ventures, the diesel generators would be used to start one of the gas turbines, which would in turn be able to provide power to the other turbine and restart power generation.
Once power was restored, the generators would shut down.
Bill Karl, consultant and Montrose Environmental group, said that the generators would be started sparingly unless they would be needed to restart in the event of a power system failure.
“Generators will only be fired for maintenance and testing with the exception of a black start event,” Karl said.
Karl elaborated that the generators would only operate for testing for about 30 to 60 minutes per month, equating to between six and 12 hours per year.
Only one comment was scheduled for Monday’s public hearing, but the resident in question failed to join the call during the session.
An evidentiary hearing on the matter is scheduled for July 14 at 10 a.m. in the Maryland Public Service Commission hearing room in Baltimore.