A pair of students at St. Charles High School are facing a juvenile offense report for four misdemeanors after allegedly using a stun gun in a fight on Oct. 4.
Charles County Sheriff’s Offense reported the incident in a press release on Oct. 13.
A pair of students at St. Charles High School are facing a juvenile offense report for four misdemeanors after allegedly using a stun gun in a fight on Oct. 4.
Charles County Sheriff’s Offense reported the incident in a press release on Oct. 13.
According to the release, a 14-year-old student was in a fight with another student in the parking of St. Charles High School on the afternoon of Oct. 4.
At some point during the fight, the student allegedly ran to a school bus and obtained a stun gun from a friend and attempted to restart the altercation.
School officials managed to wrestle the weapon away from the student who was confrontational with administrators until a school resource officer got involved to detain the student.
Police say that when the student was being taken to the principal’s office by the officer, the teenager resisted arrest by kicking and punching the officer.
In the process of the officer attempting to stop the assault, both fell to the floor and the student sustained injuries from the fall.
The student was taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.
On Oct. 11, the student was charged on a juvenile offense report with four misdemeanors for assault, disruption of school activities, possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds and possession of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure.
On Oct. 12, a second student involved in the fight was charged on a juvenile offense report for second-degree assault and disruption of school activities.
Both students were released to their parents.
The sheriff’s office said charges were pending against a third student involved in the melee.
Anyone with more information about the case is asked to contact Officer Thompson at 301-609-3282, ext. 434.
Mass violence threat under investigation.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a reported threat of mass violence at Mattawoman Middle School.
According to the sheriff’s office, several students at Mattawoman Middle School reported on Oct. 6 to school staff that another student was overheard making a threat to commit mass violence at the school.
Staff alerted the school resource officer who started an investigation and made contact with the student’s parents and followed up with a home safety check.
No charges were filed in the case due to provisions in House Bill 459, which passed the Maryland General Assembly earlier this year. The new law made several changes to juvenile court proceedings such as limiting what age a child could be charged for a crime.
The sheriff’s office said parents should speak with their children about the dangers of making threats of violence and talk to them about how to seek help from appropriate resources when necessary.
Anyone with information abut the case is asked to contact officer Douglas at 301-609-3282, ext. 658.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.