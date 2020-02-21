St. Mary’s County Commissioner John O’Connor (R) expressed his support for designating St. Mary’s as a Second Amendment sanctuary county during the board of county commissioners’ meeting last week in Leonardtown, as several pieces of legislation restricting firearm ownership are being discussed in Annapolis and a social media campaign gains momentum.
“I’m looking forward to the progress … [of] looking at St. Mary’s County as being a Second Amendment sanctuary county,” the commissioner said at the Feb. 11 meeting. “I think it’s important … when you watch what’s going on in Annapolis, that we take that initiative and we start letting people know that what they are doing inside the Beltway is not always reflective of the rest of the state.”
O’Connor is referring to a series of gun-restricting bills currently being proposed in Annapolis he said are working against the law-abiding citizen, such as a bill placing further regulations on assault long guns, and fails to deter criminals who obtain firearms, he said.
When asked what this designation could actually mean for the county, O’Connor told the Maryland Independent taking this stance would support not providing any resources or funding to legislation “deemed as unconstitutional against the Second Amendment,” such as bans on handguns and assault weapons and registration fees on shotguns and rifles.
“If you’re a supporter of this, please reach out,” he said last week. “I know there is a Facebook group with over 2,500 people in the county that are already supporting this, and I’ve got some comments on my page as well … I’m looking forward to getting input of how we can enact this in the county and work with all of our elected officials to show a united front.”
St. Mary’s 2A Sanctuary-Maryland, a recently created Facebook page dedicated to the advocacy of making St. Mary’s a Second Amendment sanctuary county, had garnered about 5,400 members as of Monday.
John Mountjoy, creator of the group and a local Second Amendment advocate, said “infringements are growing all the time,” and the page has “tapped into frustration” among community members.
“The fact is that many legislators fail to realize that their laws are only affecting law-abiding citizens,” and not the criminals who are stealing firearms in places like Baltimore, he said.
Mountjoy said he believes St. Mary’s County should follow suit with Carroll, Harford and Cecil counties, which have all adopted the title of Second Amendment sanctuary areas since 2013.
“I’m much thankful to the county commissioners for considering” designating St. Mary’s, he said, adding, “At the very least, it would send a strong message to legislators … that we the people, are not happy with what they are doing.”
Local concerns seemed to have emerged after Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) voted in favor on a bill which would require additional background checks on secondary firearm transfers.
Crosby said designating St. Mary’s County as a Second Amendment sanctuary county is a “local decision,” and did not offer any other comments for this article.
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) agreed with Crosby, saying “this is clearly a county issue,” but recognized challenges legislators face in Annapolis as proposed firearm-restricting bills have caused a “full-out assault on Second Amendment rights on our citizens.”
Bailey said there is “clearly going to be pushback” to the bills, and pointed out there have not been any issues with firearm safety education classes in the county in the last 20 years.
Restricting “legal firearms should not be the answer” to the rise of violent crime in Baltimore, he said.
“This is a very critical time in the nation and in the state,” as Second Amendment advocacy is “starting to get big,” and there is an “infringement on rights,” O’Connor said.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews