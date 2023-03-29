A St. Mary’s man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a May carjacking in Charles County.
Keyon Micah Jasey, 21, of California was handed the sentence by Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer Jr. on March 24.
The sentenced was announced in a press release by the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Jasey on Feb. 10 pleaded guilty to one count of felony armed carjacking and a misdemeanor use of a firearm during the commission of a felony or violent crime. In pleading guilty, Jasey avoided trial on a full 29-count indictment.
He received a pair of 15-year sentences, which will run concurrently.
Once released, Jasey will serve five years of supervised probation and must pay $3,341.77 in restitution.
On May 13, 2022, a man was pulled out of his 2017 Toyota Corolla car by four men, including Jasey, at Waldorf Shopping Center.
Jasey pointed a handgun at the victim through the driver’s door and threatened to shoot the victim if he did not leave the vehicle.
Jasey and his three accomplices entered the Corolla and fled the area. They were later located at the intersection of Mattawoman Beantown Road and Leonardtown Road.
Charles County sheriff’s officers gave chase and followed the car to Mt. Clare Place in Waldorf where it struck a curb and became disabled. The four suspects fled and were later caught by police.
Jasey initially got away but was later caught in the Pinefield neighborhood.
Codefendant Marquese Dayequan Milburn, 22, of Great Mills was sentenced to 13 years in prison with all but seven years suspended for his role in the crime.
Once released, Milburn must complete five years of supervised probation.
As the other two codefendants were juveniles, no information was available on their status at the time of reporting.