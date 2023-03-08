For years, Charles residents have asked county commissioners to work toward building a regional recreation and aquatics center in the county.
A new bill seeks to make that goal a reality by using bonds from the Maryland Stadium Authority to pay for construction of a sports and learning center in Waldorf.
Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) presented Senate Bill 130 to commissioners during a rare evening briefing with the board on Tuesday night.
According to a copy of the bill obtained by Southern Maryland News, the Maryland Stadium Authority would be tasked with issuing $45 million in bonds for a Charles County Sports and Wellness Center.
“The idea behind this plan is for the stadium authority to fund 100% of the project,” Ellis, who appeared virtually, told commissioners.
The bill would also establish a Charles County Sports and Wellness Center Fund that would use revenue from the center to pay for expenses related to operating the center and repayment of debt incurred by the bond issuance.
According to John Lavoie, owner of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, a 42-acre parcel next to the stadium would be used for the future center.
“We want to be a good neighbor and we want to be cooperative,” Lavoie told commissioners.
The bonds would go toward the construction of a 400,000-square-foot facility similar to The St. James in Springfield, Va. That facility maintains multipurpose outdoor fields for football, lacrosse and soccer, indoor facilities for basketball and ice skating, and a swimming pool and water park facility.
Craig Dixon, cofounder and co-CEO of The St. James, said the goal of the facility was a way for people to better themselves through sports.
“This is something that’s very much supported,’ Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) said during Tuesday’s meeting.
The project was especially a hit with Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D), who held a town hall last October soliciting information on what residents wanted in a future sports and learning complex in the county.
Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) said that delegates will “100% support” SB 130 if it made it to the Maryland House of Delegates.
Whether the bill will cross the isle in time to be passed into law remains to be seen, as no movement has happened since it was referred to the Senate Budget and Taxation committee on Jan. 19.
The bill must crossover to the House by March 20 to avoid being referred to the House Rules Committee.
If passed by both chambers and approved by the governor, the bill would go into effect on Oct. 1. A date for when facility construction would begin was not discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.