The Maryland State Department of Education has been tasked to develop a new state mask regulation that will take into account several “off ramp” options for schools to remove masks.
The decision passed with a 12-2 vote during a special meeting of the Maryland State Board of Education on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 1.
“At the end of the day, one thing that’s important is keeping our schools open,” Maryland Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury said in remarks to the board.
The draft legislation, if approved by the board, would replace the current regulation requiring that masks be worn in each of the state’s 24 school districts that expires in February 2022.
The new regulation, if passed by the board, would add provisions for counties to remove masks if certain provisions were met, such as vaccination rates.
Vermelle Greene, board member, said that she supported the “off-ramp” approach, but wanted to see other rates such as hospitalization rates taken into account, not just vaccination rates.
Holly Wilcox, another board ember, said it was important to follow the guidelines of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments on how to proceed in dealing with the pandemic.
Shawn Bartley, board member said that he was not in favor of a permanent mandate, but would be in favor of replacing the current regulation once it expires in February.
Bartley brought forward an amendment to end the current legislation and replace it with any new mask mandate approved by the board if transmission and hospitalization rates among students decreased.
However, there were questions about data, necessity of the amendment which ultimately failed on a 10-4 vote.
Wednesday’s discussion began with a review of data on the COVID-19 pandemic, which showed a slight uptick in the positivity rate to 5.1% as of Nov. 30.
Data provided during the meeting showed that Maryland counties were seeing a reduction in transmission rates, with 11 of 24 counties downgraded from high transmission rate to substantial.
According to the Maryland coronavirus dashboard, the positivity rate in the state stands at 5.13% as of Dec. 1, with half of the state’s counties designated as having Substantial transmission.
Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties are all included as recorded as having substantial transmission.