As state-mandated pre-K requirements close in, the Maryland State Board of Education on July 25 discussed how to ensure some families are not slammed by tuition costs.
Board members were briefed on options for how sliding-scale costs could look after an examination of four different models for certain families.
“The main guiding question here is which of these four options is least expensive for families, “ Matthew Duque, director of the office of research, planning and program evaluation told board members.
The development of the sliding scale follows Blueprint for Maryland’s Future guidelines to expand voluntary prekindergarten classes to all 3- and 4-year-old children in the state.
According to a copy of the presentation obtained by Southern Maryland News, students whose families are within 300% of the federal poverty level, also known as Tier I students, receive pre-K classes for their students at no charge to the family.
However, Tier II families (those earning 301-600% of the federal poverty level) can take advantage of a sliding scale based on income to lessen payments, while Tier III families (greater than 600% of federal poverty level) may be required to pay the full amount.
Development of the scales started in late 2021 and four options were developed using the fiscal 2022 federal poverty level of $27,750 for a family of four. The 300% level would be approximately $83,000 for a family of four while the 600% mark would fall at more than $166,000.
The first three options were based on percentage of total cost of care with the first option having three levels, option two having five and option three having 15 levels.
The percentage of total care was based off the fiscal 2025 program per pupil amount of $13,003.
A fourth option required parents to pay based on a percentage of their income divided into five levels.
According to the Maryland State Department of Education, the fourth option required the least amount of family contribution overall.
Option 4 also provided the most state and local contribution dollars at $15.3 million compared to only $13.1 million for the first option.
Because of the cost savings to families, the recommendation was made to implement the fourth during the 2024-2025 school year.
Conversations with stakeholders are planned for this summer before the final report on the sliding scale is published in September.
While the sliding scale could bring reduced costs for Tier II families, Shawn D. Bartley, state school board member, was concerned that some middle class families could be caught out due to the rise in the cost of living.
“This is really tricky because you have middle class families that might not be able to pay, and if they can’t pay because of the cost of living there could be a possibility where they couldn’t enroll their children,” Bartley said, asking if there was an option that provided more state support.
Justin Davhoff, assistant superintendent of financial planning, operations and strategy, said there was no increased state support for Tier II families in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future at this time and added that the intent of the scale was to stop an abrupt cutoff of aid from full support to zero.
Bartley was not convinced.
“You can run all the calculations you want, but when we look at the increase of cost of living and the happenstance of where you choose to live, I think there’s going to be people that would otherwise show income levels where they should be able to afford it, they may not be able to afford it and there going to not have the opportunity to send their children to pre-K,” Bartley said.
School districts scramble for space
While the state works on the sliding scale for Tier II students, local school districts are working to find ways to make seats for the new students heading their way.
In January, Charles County Public Schools took over the St. Charles Children’s Learning Center at the College of Southern Maryland’s La Plata campus to use the building for pre-kindergarten classes this school year.
The center was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and remained closed after school operations returned to normal.
Charles public schools have a two-year lease to operate the building with the option for an additional lease after June 2026.
In March, the school system discussed using the transition school that was used to house T.C. Martin Elementary School during renovations as a prekindergarten center for 4 year olds.
During a meeting, board members campaigned for a way to ignore options in the Blueprint to charge tuition for pre-K and instead absorb all of the costs in-system.
“I have issues with people having to pay for what is a free and public school,” Charles school board member David Hancock said.
In March, St. Mary’s County Public Schools announced it would end its program for 3-year-olds through the Head Start program. The school system stated in March that they were choosing to prioritize prekindergarten for 4-year-old students instead of running the federal funded program.
