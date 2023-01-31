On Dec. 19, the new Charles County Board of Education was sworn in at a ceremony at St. Charles High School. The new board expands from seven full-voting members and a student member to nine full-voting members and one student member. The new board includes Linda Warren, left, Jamila Smith, Yonelle Moore-Lee, Board Chairperson Michael “Mike” Lukas, Brenda L. Thomas, David Hancock, Nicole M. Kreamer, Cindy Coulby, Dottery Butler-Washington and student board member Amira Abujuma. Also pictured is Charles public schools’ Superintendent Maria Navarro, right.
Maryland legislatures have apportioned nearly $28 million more in funds for the fiscal 2024 Charles County Board of Education budget compared to current year.
That update was shared to board members during a work session on the budget on Jan. 23 at the Jesse L. Starkey administration building. The extra funding was about $1.52 million over what the school system had expected from the state.
The total proposed education budget now sits at $478 million, made up of about $248.5 million in state funding and $224 million in county funding, with the remainder primarily from federal dollars.
According to Karen Acton, chief financial officer, the extra state funds included over $1 million for schools supported by the Maryland Concentration of Poverty Grant.
The funding would support the efforts of community school coordinators and health care practitioners at J.P. Ryon, Dr. Gustavus Brown and Eva Turner elementary schools.
The addition of Ryon, Brown and Turner schools to the grant program brings the total participating schools in the county to five, joining Indian Head and Dr. Samuel A. Mudd elementary schools.
“The state is giving us funding for three more schools,” Superintendent Maria Navarro told board members.
According to a fact sheet on the Concentration of Poverty Grant obtained by Southern Maryland News, participating schools must have 75% or more of the student population eligible for free and reduced meals.
Grant money can be spent on a number of wraparound services including extended learning time, physical wellness programs and behavioral services. Additionally, the grant requires districts place a community school coordinator and professional health care practitioner at each school.
The revised budget also received several additional funding requests.
About $140,000 was added to provide for Advanced Placement exam testing for career college readiness pathways under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
An additional $8,240 was requested to further prepare for the College of Southern Maryland's pre-K facility expansion.
Finally, $23,460 was provided to purchase the WheresTheBus App to help parents track their student’s bus. WheresTheBus provides GPS, onboard technology and other services for school districts since the company started in 2012.
According to the company website, WheresTheBus provides a suite of services including real-time tracking of buses, student ridership information, an app that provides precise arrival information for parents and other services.
Superintendent Maria Navarro told school board members the addition was based on feedback from parents asking for more options to track bus locations.
Navarro said a pilot program of the WheresTheBus system is planned for later this year.
Dottery Butler-Washington, board member, said that Monday’s work session served as an opportunity for the board to see where the school system's money is going.
“We want to make sure that we have a budget that is robust and make sure the majority of the money is with our students,” Butler-Washington said.
Board members must approve the fiscal 2024 budget before it can be submitted to the county commissioners for their approval later this spring.
The first opportunity for a vote by the school board on the budget is Feb. 14, the board's next meeting.