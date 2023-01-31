New Charles school board sworn in

On Dec. 19, the new Charles County Board of Education was sworn in at a ceremony at St. Charles High School. The new board expands from seven full-voting members and a student member to nine full-voting members and one student member. The new board includes Linda Warren, left, Jamila Smith, Yonelle Moore-Lee, Board Chairperson Michael “Mike” Lukas, Brenda L. Thomas, David Hancock, Nicole M. Kreamer, Cindy Coulby, Dottery Butler-Washington and student board member Amira Abujuma. Also pictured is Charles public schools’ Superintendent Maria Navarro, right.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

Maryland legislatures have apportioned nearly $28 million more in funds for the fiscal 2024 Charles County Board of Education budget compared to current year.

That update was shared to board members during a work session on the budget on Jan. 23 at the Jesse L. Starkey administration building. The extra funding was about $1.52 million over what the school system had expected from the state.


