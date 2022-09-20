Dr. Dianna E. Abney, Charles health officer, left, catches up with Vincent DeMarco, president of Maryland Health Care for All Coalition, before Monday's forum on making high-cost drugs more affordable.
Dr. Dianna E. Abney, Charles health officer, left, catches up with Vincent DeMarco, president of Maryland Health Care for All Coalition, before Monday's forum on making high-cost drugs more affordable.
STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.
Larry Zarzecki, an advocate with Maryland AARP, talks about his own battle with high prescription drug costs on Monday.
STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) shares opening remarks during Monday's forum in Waldorf.
Charles County seniors gathered in Waldorf on Monday to hear how a new federal law could provide relief from high prescription drug costs.
Members of the Maryland Health Care for All Coalition were joined by AARP Maryland, Charles County Health Department and the Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board to discuss efforts to lower drug costs at the state and federal levels.
“Affordability of prescription drugs is a very important issue to many of our residents,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said to the small crowd gathered at the Waldorf Senior and Activity Center on Monday morning.
Officials touted the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed through the U.S. Congress last month.
The law includes a 2023 mandate that requires drug companies to offer rebates on drugs if prices rise faster than inflation and limit monthly copays on insulin costs to $35 for certain Medicare plans.
“These are tremendous advances,” Vincent DeMarco, coalition president, said in his remarks.
Presenters also shared their personal stories of grappling with medication costs.
Larry Zarzecki, an advocate with Maryland AARP, shared his own story of having to spend some $96,000 over the past five years to afford medications for a neurological degenerative disorder.
“It uprooted and devastated a strong home and family,” Zarzecki said, adding that he was forced to take money from his retirement to afford his medication.
Communication is key
According to Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna Abney, events like Monday’s forum were important to pass information to citizens and get their feedback.
“It’s important for people to hear it for themselves and to be able to ask questions of the people who are right there at the table," Abney said.
Andrew York, director of the Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board, had similar sentiments.
“Events like these let us share messages about our work and then also the important federal work that’s happening," York said.
The board was founded in 2019 to create regulations to rein in the exploding prices of prescription drugs.
Yusef Ali of Bryans Road said he saw events like Monday’s forum as a blessing for seniors, especially those without access to the Internet.
“The problem with most seniors is that they’re not computer savvy, so they don’t know how to go online and get the information about all the different alternatives that they have to take care of health issues,” Ali said.
Those with Internet access can go to https://healthcareforall.com to find out information about the Maryland Health Care for All Coalition's advocacy to lower drug prices.