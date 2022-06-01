The Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a Pomfret man on Tuesday morning. The announcement of the investigation by the agency’s CRASH team was made on the Facebook page of the state police’s La Plata barrack that afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Crain Highway near Turkey Hill Road for the report of a two car crash.
A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban operated by Judith Hall Bayless, 51, of Alexandria, Va., was attempting to make a left turn onto Turkey Hill Road from northbound Crain Highway on May 31 around 11:30 a.m.
At the same, a 2012 Lincoln MKX operated by George Bernard Thomas Jr., 88, of Pomfret was traveling south on Crain Highway.
For reasons currently unknown, Bayless allegedly failed to yield for oncoming traffic when she made her left turn and struck Thomas’s vehicle, according to the state police. The impact sent the Lincoln into a guardrail which propelled the vehicle into the air before landing in a nearby ditch.
Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bayless was transported to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Sgt. J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH team at 301 392-1231.