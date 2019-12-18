The Maryland State Department of Education released Dec. 3 its new accountability report card for Charles County, giving 34 out of 36 public schools a rating of 3, 4 or 5 stars. However, school officials say the addition of science scores and a student/teacher survey to the report card criteria make it difficult to judge any yearly progress.
“It’s hard to compare from year to year because they’re looking at different criteria,” said Amy Hollstein, Charles County Public Schools’ deputy superintendent. “When you look at the first year, it did not include the science scores [or] the surveys. This year, they included more information so it’s difficult to compare from year to year until the requirements are consistent.”
“Next year, we’ll have a new assessment,” Hollstein continued. “We have to wait until we get consistent measures to be able to see that schools are improving or not.”
Compared to last year, Eichel said most public schools in Charles County received more points this year. However, due to the state “adding in new parts to the test,” other schools’ ratings stayed “exactly where they were.”
“We went from a denominator of 75 to a denominator of 95,” said Eichel. “We’ll have another new part [added] next year which will be a social studies [component].”
The new Maryland report card — introduced by MSDE last school year and based on the Every Student Succeeds Act’s, or ESSA, accountability plan — provides a star rating, percentile rank and percent of total earned points for each school. Scores reflect school performance on multiple components and this year, the report card included science achievement as well as the results of a student/educator climate survey, according to a press release from Charles County Public Schools.
In addition, the report card measures school success in several ways including state tests in English/language arts and math; post-secondary readiness; progress of English learners in achieving English language proficiency; graduation rate; and students with access to and earning credit for a well-rounded curriculum, the press release also noted.
Superintendent Kimberly Hill said the school system uses the data “to help students prepare for college and career readiness,” as the report card “is one of multiple data sources” that helps “guide ongoing improvement and academic success.”
“It’s a school-by-school list, not a system report card. We have the same concerns that we’ve always had,” accountability director Cliff Eichel told the Maryland Independent during an interview last week. “We want our test scores to improve and our now [Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program] MCAP scores to continue to go up. We want the science scores to continue to go up. It all hooks back to the beginning: the instruction that we provide for all students.”
For elementary and middle schools, according to the press release, the accountability system includes academic achievement, academic progress, progress in achieving English language proficiency and measures of school quality.
For high schools, the system includes academic achievement, graduation rate, progress in English language proficiency, readiness for post-secondary success and measures of school quality.
The changes to the state’s report card were set in motion by the passage of ESSA, which was signed into law in 2015 and succeeded the No Child Left Behind Act in governing state school improvement plans.
Overall, Charles County elementary schools earned 9.9 out of 20 points for academic achievement; 19.2 out of 35 points for academic progress; 7.4 out of 10 points for progress in achieving English language proficiency; and 26.9 out of 35 points for school quality and student success. In total, elementary schools scored 63.4% for the 2018-19 school year, according to MSDE’s website.
For middle schools, MSDE reported that Charles County earned 9 out of 20 points for academic achievement; 15.2 out of 31.5 points for academic progress; 3.8 out of 10 points for English language proficiency; and 20.5 out of 35 points for school quality and student success. High schools received 15.5 out of 30 points, 14.1 out of 15 points, 4.3 out of 10 points, 8.9 out of 10 points and 19.6 out of 35 points for academic achievement, graduation rate, English Language proficiency, readiness for post-secondary success and school quality and student success, respectively.
The total number of earned points for middle schools was 50.3% and 62.3% for high schools, according to MSDE data.
“At a county level as far as instruction, we need to make sure that we’re providing the ability for schools to schedule students so that they get credit for kids having access to computational learning,” Hollstein said. “That’s really the responsibility of the district — to make sure that schools have all the courses needed so that children have the ability to schedule those classes, especially at the middle school level. Scheduling is difficult because it’s only so much time in the day, and so many classes that kids can take. We have to make sure that we’re designing our curriculum and offering courses to students, [which would help] schools get full credit in those areas.”
Hollstein said the school system’s executive staff will be meeting with middle school principals to make sure that all electives offered meet the criteria.
“Middle school is the year of exploration so we want kids to be able to take different electives so that they can see what they’re interested in,” she said. “This provides them a foundation.”
“We also have to make sure that [all the electives] meet the requirements that the state would like them to have,” Eichel said. “[The state] sent out a list of what they think is a well-rounded curriculum. We want to do more of that exploration to give the students an option for other electives.”
When it comes to the rating system for Charles County, Hollstein said she is pleased that 34 out of 36 public schools received 3, 4 or 5 stars.
“Overall, we’re very, very proud of our schools. We have two 5-star schools and many 4- and 3-star schools,” said Hollstein. “We’re doing extremely well. But we’re never satisfied. We want all of our schools to be 5-star schools so we always have lots of work to do. But we’re happy with our results and proud of our teachers, kids and administrators. They did a great job.”
Detailed results for CCPS can be found at reportcard.msde.maryland.gov/Graphs/#/AtaGlance/Index/3/17/6/08/XXXX.
