Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata barrack are investigating a fatal crash that took place on Sunday, Nov. 6, according to a release on the department’s Facebook page.

Troopers were called to the area of Route 6, also known as Port Tobacco Road, and Hilltop Road at about 10:45 p.m. for reports of a crash. The troopers called in a collision reconstruction specialist from the Prince Frederick barrack due to the seriousness of the crash.

