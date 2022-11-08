Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata barrack are investigating a fatal crash that took place on Sunday, Nov. 6, according to a release on the department’s Facebook page.
Troopers were called to the area of Route 6, also known as Port Tobacco Road, and Hilltop Road at about 10:45 p.m. for reports of a crash. The troopers called in a collision reconstruction specialist from the Prince Frederick barrack due to the seriousness of the crash.
According to a preliminary investigation, a 2007 Ram 3500 operated by Bernard Gregory Torreyson, 72, of La Plata was making a left turn from Route 6 onto Hilltop Road.
As Torreyson was turning left, Nicholas Eric Raybon, 18, of La Plata was traveling westbound on Port Tobacco Road while operating a 2006 Suzuki GS-500 motorcycle.
According to the release, Torreyson failed to yield to oncoming traffic and made a left turn in front of the Raybon, causing Raybon to strike Torreyson’s truck.
The release stated that life-saving measures were attempted on Raybon before he was transported to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Troopers believe driver error was a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata barrack at 301-392-1200.